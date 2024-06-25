Travis Kelce has revealed his three favorite Taylor Swift songs — and they might surprise you.

The Super Bowl champ, 34, was asked to rank his picks on the Monday, June 24, episode of the “Bussin’ With the Boys“ podcast. For his first choice, he picked “Blank Space” from 1989, explaining that he had “really started listening to Taylor’s music” when she released that pop album in 2014. In “Blank Space,” Swift famously mocked her boy-crazy persona, singing, “Got a long list of ex-lovers/They’ll tell you I’m insane/’Cause you know I love the players/And you love the game.”

“Dude, it’s a banger,” Kelce said.

As for his second pick, he chose “Cruel Summer” from Swift’s Lover album. The song is “one of the ones she opens with at her [Eras] show,” he said on “Bussin’ With the Boys,” adding, “When she comes out [on stage], it’s just f–kin’ electric in the stadium. And she goes into an absolute banger like that. I was fired up when that happened [at] the first show I was ever at.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Kelce ranked “So High School” as his third choice, explaining, “It’s got a little bit of a sentimental meaning, I guess.”

“You make an appearance,” said Will Compton, the podcast’s co-host.

“I think so,” Kelce replied, smiling. He then quoted a Swift-penned lyric from the song: “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle.”

“So High School,” a track on Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, has been presumed to explain how Swift and Kelce’s romance — which started in summer 2023 — reawakened the 34-year-old singer’s youth following her failed relationships with Joe Alwyn, 33, and Matty Healy, 35.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

On Sunday, June 23, Kelce made headlines for his surprise cameo on the Eras Tour stage in London. Wearing a top hat and a huge smile, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared between performances of “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Kelce, along with Swift’s dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik, prepped her Tortured Poets Department era while the singer had a faux tantrum. Kelce lifted Swift off the ground and carried her to a couch on the stage, then pretended to apply makeup to Swift’s face before turning the brush on himself.

Nearly one year ago, Kelce attended Swift’s Eras stop in Missouri. He’d never met her, but he was a fan, gushing on his “New Heights” podcast afterward, “It was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out … Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her. I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. I wanted to give her [a bracelet] with my number on it.”

In December 2023, Swift revealed that she heard Kelce “very adorably put me on blast” in his “metal as hell” podcast episode and decided to reach out. The rest, as they say, is history.