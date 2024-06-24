Your account
Entertainment

Travis Kelce Proves He’s an ‘Eras Tour’ Dancer by Performing Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’ Choreography

By
Travis Kelce Proves He Is an Eras Tour Dancer by Performing Taylor Swift Karma Choreography
Travis KelceSteve Granitz/FilmMagic

Forget football, Travis Kelce is now officially one of girlfriend Taylor Swift’s backup dancers.

During Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London on Sunday, June 23, fans captured video footage of Kelce, 34, performing the choreography to “Karma.” While watching Swift, 34, perform her last song of the night, the NFL star was spotted with a huge smile on his face moving his arms and putting his foot out to the side — just like the dancers on stage.

The song, released on Swift’s 2022 Midnights album, ends the three-hour concert, but it has also become somewhat of an anthem for the singer’s relationship with Kelce. In November 2023, Swift changed a lyric in the song to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” instead of “Karma is the guy on the screen” while performing in Buenos Aires — and yes, Kelce was at that show.

“When I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me,” he said on “New Heights” at the time. “I was like, ‘Oh … she really just said that.’”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline

Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023, two months after the Kansas City Chiefs player dropped his first hint about the singer. In July 2023, Kelce revealed on “New Heights” that he wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when she performed at Arrowhead Stadium. It was a missed connection at the time, but the duo eventually struck up a whirlwind romance.

Since they started dating, Kelce has become a fixture at Swift’s Eras Tour shows, which explains why he knows the “Karma” choreography. During the same concert on Sunday, Kelce also proved that he’s well-versed in the new Tortured Poets Department section of the show.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swifties could not contain their excitement when Kelce made a surprise appearance on stage in London ahead of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Every night, Swift’s dancers get her ready for the song as she pretends to throw a tantrum. On Sunday, Kelce carried her over to the couch on stage and took part in the ruse.

Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her Eras Tour Concerts

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts

The football star joined dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik in a top hat and tuxedo for the number, applying makeup to Swift’s face — and his own — before clicking his heels together. Social media users, however, fixated on his giant smile when Swift started performing the song.

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce.
Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce. Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

While Kelce hasn’t spoken publicly about the sweet moment just yet, his mom has weighed in. Donna Kelce shared a video of the moment via Facebook on Sunday just after it all went down.

Kelce discussing his time in London on the “New Heights” podcast this week is sure to be “electric.”

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

