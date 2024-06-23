Your account
Donna Kelce Shares Clip of Travis Kelce Carrying Taylor Swift at ‘Eras Tour’

Donna KelceDenise Truscello/Getty Images for QVC)

Donna Kelce can’t get enough of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance.

The famed NFL mom, 71, reposted a clip via her Facebook of Travis’ surprise appearance at Swift’s London Eras Tour concert on Sunday, June 23.

“TRAVIS KELCE IS ON STAGE SOS,” the caption read, posted by fan account swiftiesforeternity.

Swift, 34, surprised fans at Wembley Stadium by bringing the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 34, on stage during the Tortured Poets Department set. While pretending to throw a tantrum, Swift had her dancers dress her for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Travis joined dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik in a matching morning suit and top hat. The NFL star pretended to dab blush on Swift’s cheeks before placing invisible makeup on himself and doing a special jig.

In the clip Donna shared via social media, Travis was seen picking up Swift and carrying her across the stage.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swift — who held performances at sold-out Wembley on Friday, June 21, Saturday, June 22 and Sunday — is also set to return to the city for five more shows in August. Travis has been spotted in the VIP tent of all of her British concerts thus far.

While in London, Swift and Travis have also been seen mirroring each other’s dance moves. During her TTPD performance of “So High School” — a track many have theorized is about their relationship — Travis was seen mimicking her moves.

Swift also pretended to pull back on an archery bow, which is Travis’ signature move when he enters the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium during home football games. Travis mirrored Swift, performing the move on Saturday.

Saturday also marked Swift and Kelce’s Instagram debut, with the pop star sharing her first pic of him on social media. The couple posed for a selfie alongside Prince William and his eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, ahead of Swift’s Eras Tour concert on Friday.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝,” Swift wrote via Instagram on Saturday, marking the Prince of Wales’ 42rd birthday.

Swift and Travis, who have been dating since summer 2023, went public with their romance that September when she cheered him on at a Chiefs game. While Swift went on to attend 13 games, Travis has also supported her at many Eras Tour shows.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” Travis exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “If you haven’t been to them, you got to try it.”

