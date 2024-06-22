Prince William and his eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had an epic meet-and-greet with Taylor Swift ahead of her first Eras Tour concert in London.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝,” Swift, 34, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 22, uploading a selfie that she snapped the night before.

In the pic, Swift — wearing her “The Man” blazer that she sports during the top of the show — was all smiles next to William, 42, George, 10, and Charlotte, 9. Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, joined the group for the photo and put his arm around the Prince of Wales.

Swift’s first London concert at Wembley Stadium occurred on Friday, which was also William’s birthday. The prince watched the show from a private box with George and Charlotte, whom he shares with wife Princess Kate Middleton. (Kate, 42, and the couple’s youngest son, Prince Louis, did not appear to attend the show.)

While both William and George opted for blue button-downs and jeans, Charlotte embodied the unofficial Eras dress code and rocked a pink sparkly frock that matched Swift’s Fearless and Lover eras.

“Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening!” William wrote via his own Instagram on Saturday.

During the show, eagle-eyed fans spotted William and Charlotte grooving to Swift’s sick beats. At one point, William shimmied as the pop star sang “Shake It Off.”

I am sorry but prince william dancing to shake it off has me wheeeeeezing pic.twitter.com/hDyLxtJIdt — nich⸆⸉ (@sohighschooll) June 22, 2024

Kelce, 34, meanwhile, watched the show from the VIP tent alongside BFF Ross Travis, Jonathan Van Ness, Nicola Coughlan, Cara Delevingne, Salma Hayek, Leslie Mann and more. Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, also stepped out at the concert with his wife, Kylie Kelce. Broth Travis and Jason, 36, were armed with DIY friendship bracelets as they danced throughout the entire concert.

Swift headlines two more shows at Wembley this weekend before returning to the venue for an additional five concerts in August.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” Travis previously told Entertainment Tonight of the London residency. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing all the way up.”

Swift and the NFL tight end have been dating since summer 2023, taking their relationship public that September when she went to her first Kansas City Chiefs football game. She went to 12 more of his games, including February’s Super Bowl, before he spent much of his offseason at her Eras concerts.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” Travis exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “If you haven’t been to them, You got to try it.”