Prince William is giving his children the real gift on his 42nd birthday by reportedly attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour together.

The Prince of Wales, who turned 42 on Friday, June 21, brought Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, with him to Wembley Stadium for the show, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The trio are reportedly watching the concert from a box on site.

William’s wife, Princess Kate Middleton, and their youngest son, Prince Louis, 6, seemingly stayed at home, but Kate, 42, did share a sweet tribute to her husband for his special day. (Kate has been pulling back on public events since announcing in March that she is battling cancer.)

“Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx,” Kate captioned a photo of William and their three kids shared via X on Friday. In the snap, William is holding hands and jumping into the air with his little ones while spending a day at the beach.

William’s father, King Charles III, also shared a fun photo in his honor on Friday. “Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!” Charles, 75, wrote via X, posting a black-and-white throwback snap of himself with a baby William.

Although the royals’ presence at Swift’s show is big news, they aren’t the only ones embracing the musician’s visit to London. Buckingham Palace paid homage to Swift, 34, during Friday’s Changing of the Guard performance.

During the traditional march of guards, the band played a version of Swift’s “Shake It Off” for visitors and tourists outside the palace gates, according to a Visit London TikTok video.

The London Eye added a Taylor by Candlelight event in town where fans can listen to a live performance inspired by her songs.

“What better way to celebrate as a Swiftie than soar across the skyline to stunning symphonies inspired by Swift?” Steve Blackburn, senior general manager at the lastminute.com London Eye, said in a statement. “We know ‘All Too Well’ that Taylor’s concerts are more than just performances — they’re life-changing experiences. So, we wanted to add a touch of London Eye magic to the atmosphere that Taylor is bringing to the end of her European Eras Tour leg.”

Taylor by Candlelight will run from August 19 to August 22 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., with tickets priced at £45 (about $57). The pass gives attendees fast-track boarding, friendship bracelets and a drink.

Swift, who dated Brit Joe Alwyn for six years before splitting in 2023, has always had a love for England and the fans love her back. In fact, there have been several famous faces spotted in Friday’s Eras Tour show crowd.

In addition to William, George and Charlotte, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan was seen handing out beaded bracelets from a VIP tent. She was seen hanging out with Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness.

Swift also received support from boyfriend Travis Kelce, his brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, who were seen in another VIP tent. Both Jason, 36, and Kylie, 32, were photographed interacting with fans before the show.

Travis, who has been dating Swift since summer 2023, has also been traveling all over the world to watch his girlfriend on stage. He joined her for shows in Singapore, Australia and Argentina to name a few, after first seeing her play in Philadelphia last July.