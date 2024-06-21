Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce brought their romance — and support for Taylor Swift — to London while attending an Eras Tour show.
The twosome were spotted on Friday, June 21, holding hands as they arrived at Wembley Stadium according to a fan video.
Jason, 36, wore a navy long-sleeved shirt and jeans while Kylie, 32, opted for a black shirt and khaki pants. She wore her hair down and added a necklace for an added accessory.
Once the couple made it to the VIP tent, they started to pass out beaded bracelets to the crowd. According to a social media video on X, Jason leaned out of the tent to greet fans and trade the jewelry before the start of the show.
Kylie also got in on the fun, tossing bracelets to the fans close by her and Jason’s seats.
The duo’s appearance at Swift’s show came one day after Jason and Kylie were seen with his brother, Travis Kelce, walking around Cannes, France, for the Cannes Lions festival.
Jason Kelce sharing bracelets in London. Spotted him from our seats! #erastourlondon pic.twitter.com/MWLXYAYN86
— Ace – Edi 🏴 – So strong. So bouncy. (@notinyourtop5) June 21, 2024
Travis, who has been dating Swift, 34, since summer 2023, was spotted wearing one of his girlfriend’s iconic friendship bracelets on Thursday, June 20. His jewelry ready “Fearless” as a nod to Swift’s album by the same name.
During a party that evening, Travis was captured having a chat with his sister-in-law, according to a video from @discoshook posted via Instagram. During the wild bash, Travis could be seen clapping and then leaning over to Kylie and saying, “I got you though, you already know.”
Kylie, for her part, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month what she loves most about her brother-in-law and her husband, who both gained fame for being NFL athletes. Jason retired from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year, while Travis plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.
“They are very similar in their values,” Kylie told Us of the Kelce brothers on June 14. “How they are as people, they’re kind or generous, they’re loving.”
She noted that “personality-wise” the siblings are “different,” especially when it comes to their humor and style.
“Jason is a flip flops-and-the-t-shirt-that-someone-gave-him kinda guy, and Travis is the designer, has to sort of be completely put together,” Kylie explained. “I can deeply appreciate that because that isn’t me.”
Jason’s casual style was on full display as he and Kylie joined the thousands of fans in London to watch Swift. The couple, who share three daughters, are the latest in a long line of celebrities who have traveled around the world to watch Swift perform as part of her Eras Tour, which kicked off in March 2023.
Travis has attended multiple shows, including ones in Australia, Argentina and Singapore. Swift’s famous friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were seen in Madrid last month with their daughters, cheering on the singer.
While Jason and Kylie are new to the Eras Tour crew, Jason previously gushed about the Grammy winner and her personality.
“I’ve been fortunate to meet Taylor now, she’s awesome, down-to-earth, genuine person,” he told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe at the 2024 Pro Bowl in February.