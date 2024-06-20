Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Jason Kelce Brings His Infamous Flip-Flops to the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival

By
Jason Kelce Brings Flip Flops to Cannes
Jason Kelce.Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Fanatics

Jason Kelce doesn’t go anywhere without his famous flip-flops.

Kelce, 36, rocked his signature sandals at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival Of Creativity on Thursday, June 20. He paired his white flip-flops with a black button-down shirt complete with yellow floral details, a white tank top and plum shorts.

During the event, Jason sat next to brother Travis Kelce, who wore a blue and white patterned top, tan shorts, white sneakers and a blue baseball hat.

Jason is regularly seen incorporating the sandals into his pregame outfits, on red carpets and more. After going viral for wearing the open-toe shoes in the winter, Jason defended himself during a November 2023 episode of “New Heights.”

Top 10 New Heights Moments of 2023

Related: Our Top 10 'New Heights' Moments of 2023: Taylor Swift Mentions and More

“I flip-flops all the time,” he said. “I don’t even know why this is newsworthy. It’s my go-to.”

@nypostsports

#JasonKelce and #TravisKelce discuss how the new demographic of Swifties have affected their podcast #NewHeights while chatting at Sport Beach. 🎧 #CannesLions

♬ original sound – New York Post Sports

“People are like, ‘How could you survive out there in the cold?!’ I’m like, ‘Lady, I was at a hotel. I walked into a bus,” he said as Travis cracked up in the background. “Do you think I’m trenching through the city of Kansas City in flip flops?! No!’ If I was doing that, I wouldn’t wear flip-flops.”

“I just think it’s ridiculous,” he quipped.

In France, Jason and Travis, 34, were on hand to open up about the success of their podcast, “New Heights.”

“The demographic of the show has shifted,” Jason joked, seemingly referencing the amount of Swifties that listen to the show after Travis started dating Taylor Swift in 2023.

Lounge in Linen for Less With This Button Up That’s Now 69% Off!

Deal of the Day

Lounge in Linen for Less With This Button Up That’s Now 69% Off! View Deal

When asked if the new demographic has given the brothers more “freedom” in their topics of conversation, Jason quickly agreed.

Travis Kelce Game Day Outfits

Related: Travis Kelce Looks So Cool In His All-Black Game Day Outfit

“Absolutely. We wanna be careful to really stay loyal to the people who have tuned in from day one,” he said. “We know that a lot of the guys tuning in — and women tuning in — are diehard football fans and they want that content. … But now, it’s really expanding.”

Travis added, “You gotta listen to your viewers. You have to listen to the comments and your demographic and see who you’re talking to.”

In this article

Jason Kelce Smiles Directly at Camera wearing Black T-Shirt that Reads "Football Is A Family Story." in green font

Jason Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!