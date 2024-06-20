Jason Kelce doesn’t go anywhere without his famous flip-flops.

Kelce, 36, rocked his signature sandals at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival Of Creativity on Thursday, June 20. He paired his white flip-flops with a black button-down shirt complete with yellow floral details, a white tank top and plum shorts.

During the event, Jason sat next to brother Travis Kelce, who wore a blue and white patterned top, tan shorts, white sneakers and a blue baseball hat.

Jason is regularly seen incorporating the sandals into his pregame outfits, on red carpets and more. After going viral for wearing the open-toe shoes in the winter, Jason defended himself during a November 2023 episode of “New Heights.”

“I flip-flops all the time,” he said. “I don’t even know why this is newsworthy. It’s my go-to.”

“People are like, ‘How could you survive out there in the cold?!’ I’m like, ‘Lady, I was at a hotel. I walked into a bus,” he said as Travis cracked up in the background. “Do you think I’m trenching through the city of Kansas City in flip flops?! No!’ If I was doing that, I wouldn’t wear flip-flops.”

“I just think it’s ridiculous,” he quipped.

In France, Jason and Travis, 34, were on hand to open up about the success of their podcast, “New Heights.”

“The demographic of the show has shifted,” Jason joked, seemingly referencing the amount of Swifties that listen to the show after Travis started dating Taylor Swift in 2023.

When asked if the new demographic has given the brothers more “freedom” in their topics of conversation, Jason quickly agreed.

“Absolutely. We wanna be careful to really stay loyal to the people who have tuned in from day one,” he said. “We know that a lot of the guys tuning in — and women tuning in — are diehard football fans and they want that content. … But now, it’s really expanding.”

Travis added, “You gotta listen to your viewers. You have to listen to the comments and your demographic and see who you’re talking to.”