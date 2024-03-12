Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are giving thanks to Taylor Swift fans after their “New Heights” podcast won the top prize at the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards.

“This is an incredible honor especially for two jabronies like us,” Jason, 36, said when accepting the award for Podcast of the Year on Monday, March 11. “To receive an award like this is beyond humbling and we would be remiss if we didn’t immediately thank all the 92 percenters out there – AKA Swifties – who voted for us to win this award.”

Travis echoed the sentiment by calling “New Heights” listeners “the best fanbase in the entire world.”

“You guys make this show what it is,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, continued. “We truly appreciate it. Thank you again to [the] iHeartPodcast Awards. To the 92 percenters, thank you guys as well.”

Every week on their podcast, Jason and Travis debate exciting topics, give next-level NFL access and share plenty of fun tidbits about their personal lives.

In recent months, fans have also been able to get a perspective on Travis’ relationship with Swift, 34, that may not have been possible without the podcast.

After attending Swift’s Eras tour stop in July 2023, Travis complained during a “New Heights” episode that he didn’t get a chance to meet the singer and give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

The pair went public with their relationship just two months later, with Swift admitting that the move got her attention.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said in her December 2023 TIME profile. “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

As Travis’ relationship with Swift remains strong, so does his bond with his brother.

In a recent interview, Jason expressed how special it is to spend quality time with Travis away from the football field.

“Before this, we would go months on our own deal without talking,” he said on the February 9 episode of the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast. “We would text, you would send a funny video or something like that. But truly sit down and talk with him? It would be a long time. Doing this once a week, we’re gonna sit down and talk, and we’re gonna have very meaningful conversations, fun conversations and really know where each of us are at in their lives. That’s the most fun part about it.”

The fact that listeners from all around the world enjoy it is just the cherry on top.

“We absolutely love making this podcast each and every week,” Jason said during his acceptance speech, “and it is beyond rewarding when we get to find out that it resonates with so many people out there and they get joy out of it because we sure put a lot of that into it.”