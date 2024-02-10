Jason Kelce says his podcast with brother Travis Kelce has brought them closer together.

“It forces us — ’cause we’re brothers,” Jason, 36, said while speaking about his podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” on an episode of “Green Light with Chris Long” that aired on Friday, February 9. “Before this, we would go months on our own deal without talking. We would text, you would send a funny video or something like that. But truly sit down and talk with him? It would be a long time. Doing this once a week, we’re gonna sit down and talk, and we’re gonna have very meaningful conversations, fun conversations and really know where each of us are at in their lives. That’s the most fun part about it.”

The Philadelphia Eagles center added that he hasn’t “been this connected with Travis over the last two years” since the two were in college.

According to Jason, the success of the podcast can be attributed to several different “factors,” including Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift. “It’s reached a higher level thanks to a lot of different factors, including my brother’s love life, but I think it’s fun to see people enjoy it,” he said. “It’s fun to see where it’s at.”

On a previous episode of “New Heights,” Jason jokingly called out Taylor’s fanbase, known as Swifties, for rigging a Best NFL Team Name Bracket poll created for the podcast. During the episode, which aired on Thursday, February 8, Travis, 34, teasingly blamed his brother for encouraging fans to vote against both the Chiefs and the Eagles.

“I just wanted voter turnout,” Jason said. He added that Swifties had an “unrealistic infatuation with the Chiefs and Travis Kelce” and would vote only out of their love for Travis, “not on their love for the team name.” He added, amidst laughter from his brother, “They didn’t vote with their heads and their hearts.”

Of course, “New Heights” also helped Travis get together with Taylor, 34. He attended her Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023 and complained that he didn’t get a chance to meet the singer and give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor said in her TIME Person of the Year profile in December 2023.

Taylor and Jason are both expected to be in Las Vegas to cheer on Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs as they play against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11.