Jason Kelce has a lot to say about Swifties.

Jason, 36, jokingly blamed Taylor Swift fans for rigging the voter turnout in a Best NFL Team Name Bracket created for his and brother Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. While reviewing the bracket during a Thursday, February 8, episode of the show, Travis, 34, blamed Jason for encouraging fans to vote against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in the competition. (Travis is a tight end for the Chiefs, while Jason plays center for the Eagles.)

“I just wanted voter turnout,” Jason said, explaining that Swifties “have this unrealistic infatuation with the Chiefs and Travis Kelce” and would “only [vote] for their love based on you, not on their love for the team name.”

Travis, through laughter, told Jason he was being “ridiculous.” He also defended Swift’s fans, saying, “You think Chiefs Kingdom doesn’t listen to this show?”

Jason then claimed that he wanted a “realistic vote” that isn’t biased by fans’ love for the Eagles or Chiefs.

The brothers then took a closer look at the bracket, sharing that the Eagles lost to the Minnesota Vikings. “That part of that I think the Swifties … ,” Jason quipped before Travis interrupted to ask, “Why the f–k are you blaming all the losses on the Swifties?!”

Jason joked that because he was “manipulating votes,” Swifties took it upon themselves to vote against him. “They didn’t vote with their heads and their hearts,” he said as Travis cracked up.

Although Jason may have blamed Swifties for interfering with his voter turnout, he still respects the power they hold — and asked the fan base to use it again.

“‘New Heights’ got nominated by iHeartRadio for Podcast of the Year,” Jason announced, adding that fans can vote on a daily basis for who they want to win. He jokingly asking Swifties to “rig this vote.”

“This is not for me, this is for Travis,” he joked while Travis laughed in the background. “Please go vote for ‘New Heights’ as the podcast of the year.” The show is also nominated for Best Sports Podcast and Best Overall Ensemble. The awards are set to take place on Monday, March 11. Voting closes on Sunday, February 18.

When he’s not busy filming podcast episodes, Travis is gearing up to go head-to-head against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11.

Last year, the Kelce brothers competed against each other for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the 2023 Super Bowl. Although the Chiefs beat the Eagles, Jason was still happy for his brother and told him to “go celebrate” after the game ended.