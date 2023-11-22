Jason Kelce doesn’t understand why fans were surprised to see him wearing flip-flops in cold weather.

Jason, 36 — who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles — opened up about the vintage letterman jacket and OluKai flip-flops he wore before playing against brother Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, during a Wednesday, November 22, podcast episode of “New Heights.”

During the episode, Travis, 34, complimented Jason’s “amazing” game day outfit. “You wore your Cleveland Heights letterman jacket and flip-flops,” he noted. (The brothers both attended Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio.)

“I wear flip-flops all the time,” Jason replied. “I don’t even know why this is newsworthy. It’s my go-to.”

He shared, “I don’t like bending down to put socks on. It’s easier to slide them puppies on and head out the door. I am outside for a maximum of 10 seconds.”

Jason hilariously continued, “People are like, ‘How could you survive out there in the cold?!’ I’m like, ‘Lady, I was at a hotel. I walked into a bus. Do you think I’m trenching through the city of Kansas City in flip flops?! No!’ If I was doing that, I wouldn’t wear flip flops.”

“I just think it’s ridiculous,” Jason said while Travis cracked up in the background.

Travis then asked, “So you didn’t even pack a pair of shoes?” to which Jason answered, “No. I pack light. I got a toiletry bag [and] shorts to sleep in.”

The Monday, November 20, game ended with the Eagles defeating the Chiefs. The final score was 21-17.

While Jason keeps his game day outfits casual, Travis opts for designer outfits, funky patterns, various textures and more.

“I kind of just [choose an outfit] off of instinct,” he told the Wall Street Journal last month, adding that it takes him “at least three hours” to choose an ensemble. “It really just goes down to the wire. I kind of enjoy the creative process of the panic to just throw something together.”

“Obviously, not every look is for everybody,” he said. “I’m not going to be offended if somebody says I look like a clown if I got a fun hat on and some wacky jeans. It is what it is, I’m gonna have fun with it.” Travis noted that he usually chooses pieces that will “put a smile on somebody’s face.”

Travis’ former stylist Danielle Salzedo exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the tight end’s wardrobe earlier this month.

“He spends a significant amount of time on different retail and designer sites looking for new pieces and shopping,” Salzedo explained. “He’s bought pieces before we can even contact the brand to secure the items.”

Some of his favorite looks to rock are “monochromatic sets as well as oversized [clothes].” She continued, telling Us, “He doesn’t shy away from mixing prints in unexpected ways.”