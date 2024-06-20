Taylor Swift fans can now experience her music from new heights in London.

The lasminute.com London Eye will offer Taylor by Candlelight, where fans of Swift, 34, can listen to a live performance inspired by her musical scores. The event will be hosted on the London Eye pods at dusk surrounded by candlelight.

Taylor by Candlelight is set to run from August 19 to August 22 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., with tickets priced at £45 (about $57) and include fast-track boarding, friendship bracelets and a welcome drink. Attendees can expect the event to include a double rotation lasting about 60 minutes.

“What better way to celebrate as a Swiftie than soar across the skyline to stunning symphonies inspired by Swift?” Steve Blackburn, senior general manager at the lastminute.com London Eye, said in a statement. “We know ‘All Too Well’ that Taylor’s concerts are more than just performances — they’re life-changing experiences. So, we wanted to add a touch of London Eye magic to the atmosphere that Taylor is bringing to the end of her European Eras Tour leg.”

Taylor by Candlelight will coincide with her Eras Tour performances in the city for the last leg of her European tour.

Swift is set to begin her first set of London tours on Friday, June 21, and will remain in the city for three nights before traveling to Dublin. She returns to Wembley Stadium for five more performances in August.

During her eight nights in London, Swift could add nearly $381 million to the U.K.’s capital economy, per data released by the Greater London Authority (GLA) on Thursday, June 20. About 700,000 people are expected to see Swift perform in London, according to the GLA.

“The Eras Tour has broken records and created huge excitement so I’m delighted that Taylor Swift has chosen to perform more nights in London than anywhere else in the world,” the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said. “Her eight performances will bring nearly 700,000 fans from across the country and beyond to Wembley Stadium, providing a huge boost to our hospitality industry and further proof that London is the greatest city in the world to watch live music.”

Khan, 53, added that there will be “celebrations across the capital” including a special Tube map, trail and murals in Swift’s honor ahead of her opening performance on Friday.

“I encourage Swifties to not only enjoy the fantastic shows, but also make the most of everything London has to offer, and hope that even more people are encouraged to enjoy the incredible live music available in our city,” he concluded.

Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023 and confirmed during her 100th show earlier this month that the performances will conclude in December.

“People have been like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’” Swift told the audience in Liverpool. “The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that’s it.”