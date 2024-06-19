Taylor Swift super fans can put all that deep lore knowledge to work, thanks to new themed tours in New York and London.

GetYourGuide is calling Swifties from New York for their “Ultimate Swiftie Tour Guides” role. The candidate will “lead engaging, informative, and fun tours focusing on key locations and moments related to Taylor Swift’s life and career in New York City.”

People reported that GetYourGuide is also searching for Swifties to lead and design tours in London. Swifties are encouraged to apply by posting a video on Instagram or TikTok explaining why they should be chosen for the job and tagging #GetYourGuide and #UltimateSwiftieGuide.

“We expect stops at the Chelsea Hotel, Central Park Lake or the Black Dog in London to be prominent recommendations,” Madison Pietrowski, the U.S. director of brand at GetYourGuide, told the outlet on Wednesday, June 19.

Pietrowski also noted that the individual can choose the “best spots.” She added, “We’re also looking forward to seeing our Swiftie guide get creative with the locations and overall experience. This is a great opportunity for Swifties to use their knowledge and turn it into a side hustle.”

Tour guides will receive compensation, training with professional tour guides on location and complimentary tickets to bring friends and family members along.

“Whether you’re looking to get out from behind your desk a few times a week or you’re a college student looking for a job, becoming the Ultimate Swifite Guide has a lot of perks — not to mention major bragging rights amongst the Swiftie community,” Pietrowski said.

The tours do have some restrictions on stops. None of Swift’s current homes will be included on the tours.

Swift, 34, mentioned several locales in her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she released in April.

In the album’s title track, Swift croons, “I laughed in your face and said / You’re not Dylan Thomas, I’m not Patti Smith / This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel, we’re modern idiots.”

In “The Bolter,” Swift sings about spending a day in New York’s Central Park. “When it’s all roses, portrait poses / Central Park Lake in tiny rowboats / What a charming Saturday,” the lyrics read.

She also named the tune “The Black Dog” after a pub in the London neighborhood Vauxhall. “I am someone who, until recent events / You shared your secrets with / And your location / You forgot to turn it off,” she sings. “And so I watch as you walk / Into some bar called The Black Dog / And pierce new holes in my heart.”

Fans quickly speculated the lyrics were about her ex Joe Alwyn. Swift spent time with Alwyn, 33, in his hometown of London throughout their six-year relationship, but the actor recently denied the theory. (Swift and Alwyn split in 2023.)

“I’ve never been to Vauxhall,” Alwyn said in his Sunday Times Style profile, published on Saturday, June 15. The outlet reported that the actor was “smiling a smile that hints that there is more to say.”