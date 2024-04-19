Taylor Swift once proudly declared that New York was waiting for Us.

Swift has been candid about her love for the bustling city throughout her career. Her album, 1989, was inspired by her 2014 move from Nashville to New York City, so much so that the opening track was aptly named “Welcome to New York.”

“I really like my life right now … I love the album I made,” she recalled to Rolling Stone in September 2014. “I love that I moved to New York. So in terms of being happy, I’ve never been closer to that.”

The song was such a big hit that New York City named Swift as an official Global Welcome Ambassador for the city. That wasn’t the only time Swift has shown love for her adopted home. She’s continued to refer to various landmarks in several of her songs.

Keep scrolling to see what New York landmarks Swifties can visit for themselves:

The Chelsea Hotel

Swift referenced the iconic New York City hotel on the titular track of The Tortured Poets Department. The lodging — which is also referred to as the Hotel Chelsea and the Chelsea — has housed many famous artists over the years, including Dylan Thomas, Patti Smith, Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Iggy Pop, Madonna, Jack Kerouac and more.

The Chelsea Hotel is situated in the heart of the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan. The building itself has a Queen Anne revival and Victorian Gothic architecture style. In addition to being a landmark for Swift, The Chelsea Hotel is also on the National Register of Historic Places.

Cornelia Street

The Grammy winner has a special place in her heart for the charming street in the West Village neighborhood. Swift loved the spot so much that she wrote a song about it on her Lover album. In the song, Swift recalled falling in love with former boyfriend Joe Alwyn while living at her former abode.

“And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends / I’d never walk Cornelia Street again / That’s the kinda heartbreak time could never mend / I’d never walk Cornelia Street again,” she sings “And baby, I get mystified by how this city screams your name / And baby, I’m so terrified of if you ever walk away / I’d never walk Cornelia Street again.”

While Swift and Alwyn broke up after six years of dating, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pay your respects to the iconic Swiftie landmark.

East Village

Swift has given the East Village a lot of love in several of her tracks. She referred to the trendy neighborhood in her love song to New York City, “Welcome to New York,” by describing the atmosphere as “aglow.”

In her 2017 song “Delicate,” Swift mentioned a “dive bar on the East Side.” While she didn’t name the exact name of the spot, fans speculate she was referring to Lovers of Today. In the All Too Well short film, Swift filmed the book signing scene at the Housing Works Bookstore, which is also in the neighborhood.

High Line

In “Cardigan,” Swift referenced the elevated walkway that extends from the Meatpacking District to Hudson Yards. The High Line was once a rail trail that was converted into an outdoor area in 2009.

Coney Island

Swift paid homage to the iconic Brooklyn neighborhood on her Evermore album. Coney Island is on the coast of the borough and features a boardwalk and amusement park. Swift wrote the song with The National’s Aaron Dessner about a separated couple’s memories at the landmark. However, that doesn’t mean Swifties can’t go to the spot to grab Nathan’s hot dog and ride the Ferris wheel.