Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is expected to break even more records when it lands in London.

Swift, 34, will perform the first of eight shows at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Friday, June 21, and could add nearly $381 million (around £300 million in local currency) to the U.K. capital’s economy, per data released on Thursday, June 20, by the Greater London Authority (GLA).

According to the GLA, around 700,000 people are expected to see Swift perform in London this summer. She’ll perform three nights at Wembley from Friday, followed by a further five nights in August.

“The Eras Tour has broken records and created huge excitement so I’m delighted that Taylor Swift has chosen to perform more nights in London than anywhere else in the world,” said the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. “Her eight performances will bring nearly 700,000 fans from across the country and beyond to Wembley Stadium, providing a huge boost to our hospitality industry and further proof that London is the greatest city in the world to watch live music.”

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Paused the ‘Eras Tour’ to Help Fans in the Crowd Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has taken the world by storm, and while the three-hour show is all about celebrating her discography, the singer’s No. 1 concern is the safety of her fans. Swift has even paused her show multiple times during her world tour to alert security of […]

“As Taylor prepares for Friday’s opening performance, we are proud to give her and her fans a big London welcome, with celebrations across the capital including a special Tube map, trail and murals in her honor,” Khan added. “I encourage Swifties to not only enjoy the fantastic shows, but also make the most of everything London has to offer, and hope that even more people are encouraged to enjoy the incredible live music available in our city.”

British banking firm Barclays estimated in May that the pop superstar’s Eras shows would boost the U.K. economy by $1.2 billion.

According to Barclays, British fans are expected to spend approximately $1,000 (around £848) per person on tickets, travel, accommodation and merchandise to see the Grammy winner.

The U.K. leg of the Eras Tour has already seen sell-out crowds in Edinburgh, Scotland, Cardiff, Wales, and Liverpool, England.

Swifties who attended the Edinburgh gigs between June 7 and June 9 even caused seismic activity during the singer’s three-night run at Murrayfield Stadium.

Related: The Most Viral Moments From Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' So Far John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has made headlines not only for its record-breaking global success but also for its plethora of viral moments. Swift kicked off her most ambitious concert tour yet with back-to-back shows in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023. Her second night of performances gave fans one of the first […]

The British Geological Survey (BGS), which serves as the U.K.’s largest earthquake monitoring agency, said in a report on Thursday, June 13, that earthquake readings were detected up to 6 kilometers (approximately 3.7 miles) from the concert venue.

According to the organization, the songs that garnered the largest amount of seismic activity were “… Ready For It?,” “Cruel Summer” and “Champagne Problems.” During “… Ready For It?” specifically, the activity reached its peak at 160 beats per minute and created around 80 kilowatts.

During the tour’s 100th show in Liverpool, on Thursday, June 13, Swift confirmed that the long-running tour will end in December.

“People have been like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’” Swift, 34, told the sold-out crowd at Anfield stadium. “The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that’s it.”