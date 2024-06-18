Wales, are you “… Ready For It?” This BBC weather presenter sure is.

Ahead of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour landing in Cardiff on Tuesday, June 18, BBC Wales meteorologist Sabrina Lee delivered a Swift-inspired weather forecast on Monday, June 17.

British fans seeing Swift on the U.K. leg of her tour have had to put up with a “Cruel Summer” thus far, with the weather far from optimal for outdoor stadium shows.

But there’s good news for Cardiff: Lee pointed out in her forecast that the weather should “‘Stay Stay Stay’ dry” in the afternoon as the concert begins. “We’re ‘Out of the Woods’ when it comes to ‘Treacherous’ conditions,” she added.

After the concert, expect a “‘Delicate’ breeze,” said Lee, who also warned fans to “remember a ‘Cardigan’ as it cools down.”

Swift’s Eras Tour continues Tuesday at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, followed by three nights at the iconic Wembley Stadium from Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23.

The “Fortnight” singer touched down in the U.K. earlier this month for three concerts in Edinburgh, Scotland, followed by a further three shows in Liverpool, England, last week.

Swifties who attended the Edinburgh gigs between June 7 and June 9 even caused seismic activity during the singer’s three-night run at Murrayfield Stadium.

The British Geological Survey (BGS), which serves as the U.K.’s largest earthquake monitoring agency, said in a report on Thursday, June 13, that earthquake readings were detected up to 6 kilometers (approximately 3.7 miles) from the concert venue.

According to the organization, the songs that garnered the largest amount of seismic activity were “… Ready For It?,” “Cruel Summer” and “Champagne Problems.” During “… Ready For It?” specifically, the activity reached its peak at 160 beats per minute and created around 80 kilowatts.

The BGS also reported that the June 7 concert created the most activity of all three nights with 23.4 nanometers, followed by Saturday at 22.8 nanometers and Sunday at 23.3 nanometers.

During the tour’s 100th show in Liverpool, on Thursday, June 13, Swift confirmed that the long-running tour will end in December.

“People have been like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’” Swift, 34, told the sold-out crowd at Anfield stadium. “The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that’s it.”

Swift called the Eras Tour “the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life.”

“I think that this tour has really become my entire life,” Swift explained. “It’s taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore. All I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mash-ups and think about what you might want to hear.”