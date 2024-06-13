Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dancers are celebrating their upcoming 100th show — and some fans are taking it as a sign of an impending announcement.

“Today we celebrate our 100TH SHOW of The Eras Tour in LIVERPOOL! From that epic rain show in Nashville to our TTPD Era debut in Paris, we’ve shared some incredible memories together,” dancer Karen Chuang wrote via Instagram on Thursday, June 13, alongside a video of moments from the record-breaking tour. “HAPPY 100 AND SEE YOU TONIGHT, LIVERPOOL!”

Chuang was far from the only Eras Tour dancer to celebrate the milestone.

“LIVERPOOL! Not only is tonight our first show with you but it’s also our 100th show on The Eras Tour 🤍 Can’t wait to see you ✨,” Natalie Peterson captioned a Thursday Instagram video.

Related: A Guide to Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Backup Dancers and Vocalists Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management The Eras Tour might belong to Taylor Swift — but the pop star’s bejeweled dancers and backup vocalists help the whole place shimmer. Kicking off in April 2023, Swift’s career-spanning stadium concert consists of a three-and-a-half-hour journey that takes fans through 44 songs grouped into 10 acts, with […]

“To the fella over there writing 100 with his hair … HAPPY 100th SHOW ERAS TOUR 🎉✨,” Kevin Scheitzbach wrote alongside a clip of him flipping his hair on stage, referencing a lyric from Swift’s song “Shake It Off.”

Audrey Douglass, meanwhile, shared a photo via her Instagram Story of Swift, 34, surrounded by her dancers during the tour’s Tortured Poets Department set, writing, “Get in loser, we’re going to do our 100th show.”

Some Swifties see the dancers’ coordinated posts as one more piece of evidence suggesting that Swift is preparing to drop big news during the 100th show. Underneath an X post pointing out that “ALL OF TAYLORS DANCERS HAVE POSTED ABOUT TONIGHTS SHOW,” fans speculated whether Swift could be planning to announce the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the show.

“Are we officially clowning for rep tv,” one X user asked.

Another replied, “We’re definitely clowning for something!!”

Related: A Guide to All of Taylor Swift's Surprise Song Mash-Ups Some Swifties have been luckier than others when it comes to the surprise songs set of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Since launching her record-breaking tour in March 2023, Swift has used the penultimate section of her show to perform songs across her entire discography that aren’t included in the concert’s expansive setlist. On occasion, […]

Fans have good reason to speculate that the 100th Eras Tour show will be a special one, whether it means Swift is announcing another rerecorded album, premiering a new Tortured Poets Department music video or debuting new costumes. The singer has previously used significant dates throughout the tour’s run to surprise her fans.

In May, she celebrated her 87th show by paying tribute to boyfriend Travis Kelce, whose Kansas City Chiefs jersey number is 87, by sporting Chiefs colors and singing a mash-up of “Treacherous” and “The Alchemy,” the latter of which is rumored to be about Kelce, 34. The singer also announced the release date for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on August 9, 2023 (8/9) during the final show of the initial U.S. leg of the tour.

Thursday’s Liverpool show at Anfield Stadium, which begins at 6:15 p.m. local time and 1:15 p.m. ET, also takes place on the 13th of the month, which every Swiftie knows is the pop star’s lucky number.

While it remains unknown what, if anything, will be announced at the 100th Eras Tour show, one thing is certain; Swifties from all over the world will be tuning in to find out.