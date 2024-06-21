Penelope Featherington might be a bit of a wallflower, but actress Nicola Coughlan is having no trouble making friends at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in London.

The Bridgerton star, 37, was spotted in the VIP tent at Wembley Stadium on Friday, June 21, with Jonathan Van Ness and Cara Delevingne, per social media footage shared by @tswifterastour. Coughlan wore black sunglasses and a white sundress.

Coughlan also rocked friendship bracelets on both her arms and was spotted exchanging the trinkets with several fans in the audience. Once the show started, Coughlan and Van Ness, 37, were seen dancing and singing along to “You Need to Calm Down.”

Before Van Ness and Coughlan arrived at the venue, the Queer Eye star shared a video of him, Coughlan and their friends getting ready for the concert.

“I can’t calm down, I’m going to the Eras Tour,” Van Ness, who was in a towel, lip-synced in a Friday TikTok video before the clip transitioned to the group showing off their outfits.

The Irish actress wasn’t the only big name in the VIP tent. Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was also in attendance at the show and brought along his brother Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and dad Ed Kelce.

Earlier this month, Coughlan teased that she had plans to see Swift, 34, perform on her Eras Tour. In a June interview with Hits Radio, Coughlan confessed that she was interrogated by her niece about her Swiftie knowledge.

“My niece is the biggest Swiftie and when I was home in Galway doing press she was grilling me like, ‘What’s your favorite album?'” Coughlan explained. “And I was like, 1989. She said, ‘You can’t say that one!’ But that’s my favorite”

Coughlan shared that her niece began to question if she knew any of Swift’s earlier works which left her feeling nervous about attending a future show.

“So now I’m slightly terrified that I’m going to go and I don’t have the Ph.D. in Swiftism,” she quipped.

However, Coughlan’s attendance at the Eras Tour couldn’t be more perfect. In the most recent season of Bridgerton, her character, Penelope Featherington (also known as Lady Whistledown), finally had her love story with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) told. The pair’s friends-to-lovers story arc featured countless Swift songs including “You Belong With Me” and “Snow on the Beach.”

After the release of the first part of season 3, Coughlan teased which Swift song best describes Penelope.

“I think I would pick ‘Shake It Off’ because I think she carries a lot with her, and I’m like, girl, shake it off. Shake it off,” she told Elle in May.