King Charles III shared a baby photo of Prince William to mark his son’s 42nd birthday.

“Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!” Charles, 75, wrote via X on Friday, June 21, alongside a black-and-white throwback snap of himself with a young William.

William’s 42nd birthday comes in the midst of a trying season for the royal family. Charles revealed a cancer diagnosis in February and Kate Middleton, William’s wife and the Princess of Wales, revealed her own cancer diagnosis the following month.

William has taken on additional responsibilities while continuing his own royal duties. While speaking to veterans at the 80th anniversary of D-Day earlier this month, William said his wife “would love to be here” although was “getting better” as she received chemotherapy. Kate made her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis on Saturday, June 15, at the official celebration of Charles’ birthday.

For her part of the Prince’s special day, Kate expressed her love for William via Instagram by sharing a joyful family photo.

“Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx,” she wrote on Friday alongside a snap of William and children George, 10, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, smiling while holding hands in the air.

In a June 14 update on her health, the Princess of Wales said she was “blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months.”

She continued, “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.”

Christopher Andersen, author of The King, told Fox News in an interview published on Friday that “William could not have been a more devoted husband than he has been to Kate.”

He added, “That’s ever more evident in the way that he has stepped up to reassure the children and, at the same time, take up some of his father’s duties while Kate is undergoing chemotherapy.”