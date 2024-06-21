The royal family is just as excited as Us for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to take over London.

Ahead of Swift’s first of eight concerts at Wembley Stadium, the British Army band debuted the “Changing of the Guard (Taylor’s Version)” on Friday, June 21.

As the U.K. troops switched shifts protecting Buckingham Palace on Friday, a band of fellow soldiers played an orchestral version of “Shake It Off.”

“Can’t stop, won’t stop groovin’,” a post on the royal family’s official Instagram account reads, quoting Swift’s lyrics.

Related: Breaking Down Taylor Swift’s Remaining ‘Eras Tour’ Schedule Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Taylor Swift’s three-hour Eras Tour setlist is no joke — and neither is her schedule. After sold-out runs across the United States, South America, Mexico, Australia and Asia, Swift, 34, has a nearly two-month hiatus. “We got to play 6 shows in Singapore for the most wonderful crowds — just want to […]

Swift, 34, brings her Eras Tour — a three-hour show highlighting all of her past and present albums — to London on Friday, Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23. Swift returns to London in August for five additional concerts.

To celebrate Swift’s arrival in London, fans have painted multiple murals of the pop star outside Wembley. The concert is also one that Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, had been looking forward to attending.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” Kelce, 34, told Entertainment Tonight in April. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing all the way up.”

At the time, Kelce hinted that he would be in the crowd. “You know I gotta go support,” he told the outlet. “You know it.”

Related: The Most Viral Moments From Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' So Far John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has made headlines not only for its record-breaking global success but also for its plethora of viral moments. Swift kicked off her most ambitious concert tour yet with back-to-back shows in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023. Her second night of performances gave fans one of the first […]

Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been dating since summer 2023, confirming their romance that September when she went to her first of 13 football games. While Kelce has loved having Swift in the stands at his NFL games, he also enjoys watching her command the stage.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” Kelce exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “If you haven’t been to them, You got to try it.”

What Is the Best Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

Kelce traveled from Kansas City to France earlier this week for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, spoke on Stagwell’s Sports Beach panel on Thursday, June 20, about their “New Heights” podcast.

“You know, the demographic of the show has shifted,” Jason, 36, teased at the time, referring to how many of Swift’s fans started listening to the sports podcast. “We have to be careful to really stay loyal to the people who have tuned in from Day 1. We know a lot of [the people] who tuned in are die-hard football fans and they want that content, but even before the demographic shift, we’ve been kind of a lifestyle because we’ve been talking about our lives but now it’s really expanded.”

Travis and Jason were joined in Cannes by Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, and it’s likely all three will be in attendance on Friday.