Entertainment

Buckingham Palace’s Changing of the Guard Gets a ‘Taylor’s Version’ Twist Before ‘Eras Tour’ Arrives

By
Buckingham Palace Changing of the Guard Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Shirlaine Forrest/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The royal family is just as excited as Us for Taylor Swifts Eras Tour to take over London.

Ahead of Swift’s first of eight concerts at Wembley Stadium, the British Army band debuted the “Changing of the Guard (Taylor’s Version)” on Friday, June 21.

As the U.K. troops switched shifts protecting Buckingham Palace on Friday, a band of fellow soldiers played an orchestral version of “Shake It Off.”

“Can’t stop, won’t stop groovin’,” a post on the royal family’s official Instagram account reads, quoting Swift’s lyrics.

Taylor Swift Will Resume The Eras Tour in May 2024

Related: Breaking Down Taylor Swift's Remaining 'Eras Tour' Schedule

Swift, 34, brings her Eras Tour — a three-hour show highlighting all of her past and present albums — to London on Friday, Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23. Swift returns to London in August for five additional concerts.

To celebrate Swift’s arrival in London, fans have painted multiple murals of the pop star outside Wembley. The concert is also one that Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, had been looking forward to attending.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” Kelce, 34, told Entertainment Tonight in April. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing all the way up.”

Buckingham Palace Changing of the Guard Taylor Swift 2
Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

At the time, Kelce hinted that he would be in the crowd. “You know I gotta go support,” he told the outlet. “You know it.”

The Most Viral Moments From Taylor Swift The Eras Tour

Related: The Most Viral Moments From Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' So Far

Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been dating since summer 2023, confirming their romance that September when she went to her first of 13 football games. While Kelce has loved having Swift in the stands at his NFL games, he also enjoys watching her command the stage.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” Kelce exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “If you haven’t been to them, You got to try it.”

What Is the Best Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

Kelce traveled from Kansas City to France earlier this week for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, spoke on Stagwell’s Sports Beach panel on Thursday, June 20, about their “New Heights” podcast.

“You know, the demographic of the show has shifted,” Jason, 36, teased at the time, referring to how many of Swift’s fans started listening to the sports podcast. “We have to be careful to really stay loyal to the people who have tuned in from Day 1. We know a lot of [the people] who tuned in are die-hard football fans and they want that content, but even before the demographic shift, we’ve been kind of a lifestyle because we’ve been talking about our lives but now it’s really expanded.”

Travis and Jason were joined in Cannes by Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, and it’s likely all three will be in attendance on Friday.

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

