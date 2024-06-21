Travis Kelce traveled to London to support Taylor Swift as she made her next stop on the Eras Tour — and couldn’t help but sing along during one very special song.

The singer, 34, hit the stage for her first night at Wembley Stadium on Friday, June 21, where Travis, 34 — along with brother Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce — were spotted in the audience. While the trio bopped along, signed merch and traded friendship bracelets throughout the night, Travis paused to take in one performance in particular.

When Swift transitioned into her song “So High School,” Travis could be seen singing along and even mincing some of the choreography. “Truth, dare, spin the bottle / You know how to ball I know Aristotle,” he belted out while smiling ear to ear. (The song, which is off her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department, is highly rumored to be about the NFL star.)

Last month, Swift kicked off the European leg of her tour in Paris. While Kelce missed the first three shows in France, he proudly watched from the crowd on Sunday, May 12, where he was seen dancing and singing along to Swift’s hits.

Sunday marked the first time Kelce had seen Swift’s concert since she added her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, to the setlist. She blew a kiss to him during “So High School,” and Kelce later filmed a portion of the act on his cell phone when Swift made a quick change on stage before launching into “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The Paris concert also happened to be the 87th show since Swift kicked off the Eras Tour in the U.S. in March 2023. She acknowledged the sentimental milestone throughout the concert by making several nods to Kelce, whose Kansas City Chiefs jersey number is 87. She debuted a new 1989 top and skirt in Chiefs colors and sang a mashup of “The Alchemy” — another song from The Tortured Poets Department that was likely inspired by her relationship with Kelce — and “Treacherous” during the acoustic section as Kelce made her famous heart-hands symbol from the crowd. Prior to performing the mashup on her guitar, Swift asked the audience, “Did you know this is our 87th show?”

During the May 15 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis recapped his time in Paris.

“It was fun, it was a blast,” he raved. “I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of the Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department [album], a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f–king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [her]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”

Travis, who revealed that he was still in Europe while recording the podcast but would not specify his location, then compared the Paris show to the other Eras Tour concerts he has seen in Kansas City, Argentina, Australia and Singapore.

“I don’t know if they’re just getting better or if I keep forgetting how they are,” he said. “It was electric in there. … I’m happy for everybody that’s in the Eras Tour, from the dancers to the band, and obviously Taylor. It just looks like they’re having so much fun up there.”