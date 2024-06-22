Taylor Swift sold out Wembley Stadium eight times on her Eras Tour for both fans and celebrities alike.

Swift, 34, kicked off her London residency on June 21, where she performed a three-hour set of her biggest musical hits from Fearless to The Tortured Poets Department. While she grooved to her sick beats from the stage, many celebrities enjoyed the show from the VIP section.

Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, watched the entire concert from the VIP tent alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce. Jason, 36, and Kylie, 31, were also photographed bopping along to Swift’s hits and trading friendship bracelets with other concertgoers. Jason even wore a couple of baubles on his ears after his wrist was filled up.

Swift has been dating Travis, 34, since summer 2023, several months before she went to his Kansas City Chiefs football game for the first of 13 times. Travis has also returned the favor, frequently stepping out to support Swift’s Eras gigs.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” Travis exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in May. “If you haven’t been to them, You got to try it.”

Travis and his brother weren’t the only stars to catch Eras in London — keep scrolling for more photos: