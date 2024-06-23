Taylor Swift proved that she and Gracie Abrams are friendship goals while the duo performed a surprise duet during her Eras Tour concert in London.

“We’re celebrating eras of music and I’m gonna challenge myself to sing as many eras of music as possible, and it’s been one of my favorite parts of the tour,” Swift, 34, said during her Eras Tour performance at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 23. “If you know the words to this one, you get extra credit points because it’s only been out for, like, two days.”

Swift noted that the song is “technically not one that’s mine at all, it’s my friend Gracie’s.”

“When I tell you I just love this girl so much … but when you write with someone it’s like you see the whole thing [and] all the artistry, you see who this person is really and writing with her, she’s like so badass. Like, that’s a writer,” Swift gushed. “I was telling her tonight that I would gauge the excitement level for the song. I’m gonna play the song ‘Us.’”

Abrams, 24, proceeded to walk out on stage and the twosome embraced. “So, Gracie’s album Secret of Us just came out,” Swift continued. “I love you so much. … We had cosmos and dinner and then we came home and opened wine and we were just talking about life.”

Moments before the duet, Abrams was spotted by fans exiting the VIP tent. Abrams, who has opened for several of Swift’s past Eras shows, released a duet that the two women cowrote called “Us” on Friday, June 21.

“Something caught our ear at the same time very hard and fast,” Abrams told Billboard in a June profile. “So we ran to the piano and started writing this song. I used to fantasize about that kind of a thing as a kid.”

Swift, for her part, sold out three concerts at Wembley on Friday, Saturday, June 22 and Sunday. She’s set to return to the city for five more dates in August.

Abrams wasn’t the only guest Swift brought on stage during her Eras Tour performance on Sunday. While concluding her Tortured Poets Department section of the show, Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, lined up alongside her dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik.

Dressed in a matching morning suit and top hat, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, also did a jig on stage.