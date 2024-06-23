Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Taylor Swift Brings Gracie Abrams Out for Surprise Duet at ‘Eras Tour’ Concert in London

By
Taylor Swift Does TK During 3rd 'Eras Tour' Concert in London
Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams TAS2023 via Getty Images

Taylor Swift proved that she and Gracie Abrams are friendship goals while the duo performed a surprise duet during her Eras Tour concert in London.

“We’re celebrating eras of music and I’m gonna challenge myself to sing as many eras of music as possible, and it’s been one of my favorite parts of the tour,” Swift, 34, said during her Eras Tour performance at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 23. “If you know the words to this one, you get extra credit points because it’s only been out for, like, two days.”

Swift noted that the song is “technically not one that’s mine at all, it’s my friend Gracie’s.”

“When I tell you I just love this girl so much … but when you write with someone it’s like you see the whole thing [and] all the artistry, you see who this person is really and writing with her, she’s like so badass. Like, that’s a writer,” Swift gushed. “I was telling her tonight that I would gauge the excitement level for the song. I’m gonna play the song ‘Us.’”

Taylor Swift and Eras Tour Opener Gracie Abrams Complete Friendship Timeline 516

Related: Taylor Swift and ‘Eras Tour’ Opener Gracie Abrams’ Complete Friendship Timeline

Abrams, 24, proceeded to walk out on stage and the twosome embraced. “So, Gracie’s album Secret of Us just came out,” Swift continued. “I love you so much. … We had cosmos and dinner and then we came home and opened wine and we were just talking about life.”

Moments before the duet, Abrams was spotted by fans exiting the VIP tent. Abrams, who has opened for several of Swift’s past Eras shows, released a duet that the two women cowrote called “Us” on Friday, June 21.

“Something caught our ear at the same time very hard and fast,” Abrams told Billboard in a June profile. “So we ran to the piano and started writing this song. I used to fantasize about that kind of a thing as a kid.”

PRETTYGARDEN Sundress Amazon

Deal of the Day

Snag the Sale on This Sundress While it’s Still 30% Off! View Deal

Swift, for her part, sold out three concerts at Wembley on Friday, Saturday, June 22 and Sunday. She’s set to return to the city for five more dates in August.

What Surprise Songs Did Taylor Swift Perform at Eras Tour in London

Related: Which Surprise Songs Did Taylor Swift Perform at London ‘Eras Tour’ Shows?

Abrams wasn’t the only guest Swift brought on stage during her Eras Tour performance on Sunday. While concluding her Tortured Poets Department section of the show, Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, lined up alongside her dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik.

Dressed in a matching morning suit and top hat, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, also did a jig on stage.

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!