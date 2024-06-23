Taylor Swift had an epic surprise up her sleeve during her Sunday, June 23, concert at London’s Wembley Stadium: her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

At the end of Swift’s Tortured Poets Department section, the pop star, 34, had her dancers get her dressed for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” while she pretended to throw a tantrum. There was a third dancer on Sunday, June 23: Kelce, also 34, joined Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik in a matching morning suit and top hat. Kelce pretended to apply blush to Swift’s cheeks before dabbing invisible makeup on himself. He also did a special jig on the stage.

Swift, for her part, headlined three sold-out concerts at Wembley on Friday, June 21, Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23.

“It’s just insane what I’m looking at right now. I’m looking at 89,000 people who decided to come hang out with us on the Eras Tour,” she gushed in the middle of Sunday’s Lover set. “I’m gonna be honest with you: I have my ways of telling, before I even hit the stage, what kind of crowd I’m walking out to see. I’ve got my little spies. By my spies, I mean my parents.”

She added, “They’ll kind of wander around and they’ll watch during the opening artists’ sets and they’ll come back, and I gotta tell you, my dad bursts into the dressing room [and] he says, ‘You don’t understand. You don’t get it. Night 1 was crazy [and] up here, Night 2 up here, [but] Night 3 it’s off the charts, Tay. You’re gonna love them. They’re absolutely insane.’”

Related: See Every Celebrity Who Attended Taylor Swift's London 'Eras Tour' Shows Taylor Swift sold out Wembley Stadium eight times on her Eras Tour for both fans and celebrities alike. Swift, 34, kicked off her London residency on June 21, where she performed a three-hour set of her biggest musical hits from Fearless to The Tortured Poets Department. While she grooved to her sick beats from the […]

Swift’s parents, Andrea and Scott, weren’t the only special guests in the crowd for all three of Swift’s Wembley shows. Her boyfriend, Travis, was seen in the VIP tent at all of the British concerts, joined by brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.

🚨| TRAVIS KELCE’S FULL SURPRISE APPEARANCE FOR “I CAN DO IT WITH A BROKEN HEART” AT TODAY’S SHOW! #LONDONTSTHEERASTOUR pic.twitter.com/NxWKlOes4g — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 23, 2024

Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis, 34, since summer 2023. They went public that September when she went to her first of 13 football games. Just as Swift supports Travis on the football field, he likes to cheer on the pop star’s Eras concerts.

Related: Which Surprise Songs Did Taylor Swift Perform at London ‘Eras Tour’ Shows? Taylor Swift fans have made a sport out of guessing which surprise songs she will perform during her Eras Tour concerts, but her acoustic set at her London shows might be her most anticipated yet. The singer, 34, has three concerts at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday, June 21, Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, […]

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” Travis exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “If you haven’t been to them, you got to try it.”

Throughout Swift’s Wembley concerts, Travis has spent the entire three-hour duration jamming out. He’s also proved to be a master at her choreography. During her TTPD performance of “So High School” — a song presumed to be about Travis — the NFL star was seen mimicking her dance moves. Swift also added in a pantomime during the London shows where she pretended to pull back on an archery bow, which is how Travis enters the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium at every home football game. Travis did the move himself on Saturday.

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor Swift Duet Partner?

Saturday was also Swift and Travis’ Instagram debut, in which the Grammy winner uploaded a selfie of the pair backstage with Prince William and his kids Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, before Friday’s show.

Swift leaves London for Dublin later this month before traversing Europe for the rest of the summer. She returns to Wembley in August for five more concerts in London.