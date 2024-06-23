Travis Kelce knows he has some “hella good hair,” just like Taylor Swift’s song lyrics suggest — and he is unafraid to show it off.

Kelce, 34, attended Swift’s second Eras Tour concert in London on Saturday, June 22, watching from the VIP tent alongside a slew of other celebrities. While he jammed out to the entire three-hour set, Swift’s “Shake It Off” performance proved to be a particularly enthusiastic time for the football star.

“And to the fella over there with the hella good hair / Won’t you come on over, baby?” Swift, 34, sang on Saturday during her Fearless era. “We can shake, shake, shake.”

Eagle-eyed Swifties caught Kelce on camera at the moment, belting out Swift’s lyrics alongside Barbie director Greta Gerwig, actor Tom Cruise and his pal Ross Travis. At one point, Kelce took off his white baseball cap and shook his hair when Swift belted the phrase, “hella good hair.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Swift’s boyfriend since summer 2023, also thoroughly enjoyed her Eras performances of “Blank Space” and “So High School.” As Swift sang “when I look at you” during the Tortured Poets Department track, Kelce made fake binoculars with his hands to gaze at the pop star. (Swift notably made the same gesture when she went to his October 2023 football game at the New York Jets’ MetLife Stadium, watching from a private box with Blake Lively.)

Kelce attended Swift’s first two concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium — she plays six more shows between Sunday, June 23, and several August dates — alongside his family and friends. Travis was seen dancing in the VIP section with his brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce. Swift’s parents, Andrea and Scott, as well as her brother, Austin, were also in the tent for the London shows.

Swift has found her Wembley residency to be an especially impressive milestone in her career.

“When I was preparing and practicing for the weeks before this, I was thinking about getting to play Wembley Stadium. That’s not remotely normal [and] it is so insane for you to [have] done that for me and for us on the Eras Tour and for my band and for my crew,” Swift marveled during her acoustic section on Saturday. “[When] I was thinking about that, you think about just being grateful for all the people who wanted this for you — and that’s all of you here tonight. You clearly thought this was a good idea [and] you wanted this to happen. Blows me away. I’ll spend forever trying to thank you for that.”

Swift’s first London gig on Friday, June 21, was also attended by Prince William and his children Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, as well as his cousin Zara Tindall’s family. Swift and Travis even met William, 42, and his little ones ahead of the Friday Eras show with the Grammy winner posting a selfie from the exchange on her social media profiles. She tagged Travis in the pic, which serves as their Instagram debut. The NFL star later “liked” the photo and several of her most recent uploads.