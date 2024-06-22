Travis Kelce knows how to ball — and so does Taylor Swift.

During Swift’s Friday, June 21, performance of “So High School” in London, she added a subtle nod to her 34-year-old boyfriend. Before Swift, also 34, sat down on the bleachers set to start singing, she pantomimed doing archery by pretending to pull back on an invisible bow.

The move might look familiar to NFL fans as Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, does the same action when he enters the team’s Arrowhead Stadium at every home game.

Swift has been dating Kelce since summer 2023, going public that September when she went to her first NFL games. It has been rumored that “So High School,” a track off Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department, was even inspired by Kelce and his athletic career.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

“Truth, dare, spin bottles / You know how to ball, I know Aristotle,” she sings. “Brand new, full-throttle / Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto / It’s true, swear, scouts honor / You knew what you wanted and boy, you got her.”

“So High School” is one of the songs that Swift added to her Eras Tour setlist in May with the choreography seemingly resembling a football game. During the performance, Swift and her backup dancers move through a section of bleachers with stadium-style LED lights in the background. Each dancer also appears to mimic Swift’s facial expressions from 2023 games.

Kelce — who called “So High School” one of his favorite Swift songs last month — watched the pop star’s Friday performance at London’s Wembley Stadium from the VIP tent. He performed the official choreography seamlessly, blushing when he noticed Swift hit the archery pose.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Travis watched the Friday show — Swift’s first of eight concerts at Wembley — alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, in the VIP tent. The relatives were joined by Travis’ BFF Ross Travis and a slew of other celebrities. Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Van Ness, Salma Hayek, Cara Delevingne and Leslie Mann also watched the show from the tent.

Prince William and his eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were also at the concert, sitting in a private box. The royals met both Travis and Swift backstage before the performance and posed for a selfie.

What Is the Best Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

“Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening!” William, 42, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 22, sharing a snap of the pop star taking the photo.

Swift also uploaded the social media portrait, wishing “mate” William a happy birthday in her caption.