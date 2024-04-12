It’s no secret that Taylor Swift is a proud Sagittarius, as the songstress often makes references to the fire sign in her music. While the most obvious may be “The Archer,” as that’s the symbol for her birth sign, the Midnights singer has subtly mentioned astrology multiple times throughout her discography.

Take “State of Grace” off of Swift’s 2012 Red album, for example. The track includes the lyrics, “just twin fire signs, four blue eyes,” a nod to her and the element of her zodiac sign (fire signs include Aries, Leo and Sagittarius).

Not only that, she hints that the song’s subject also shares her fire sign. As the track is often theorized to be about one of the singer’s most infamous ex-boyfriends, Jake Gyllenhaal, she could be referencing their identical “twin” fire signs — as the actor is also a Sagittarius (and has blue eyes).

With Swift, it’s easy to see many Sagittarian influences within her music, as the zodiac sign is known to be independent, adventurous and overall charming. The Grammy winner admitted that since she was young, independence has always been something she “needs” but that she loves the idea of romance and falling in love. “It’s an interesting part of my personality: Part of me just wants to be alone,” she told The Vibe in 2013.

Along with being charmers, Sagittarians are notorious for being protective of their inner circle and aren’t afraid to defend those that they love. In fact, the “Bad Blood” singer has even explained her infamous feud and friendship with Katy Perry through astrological terms.

“We [Swift and Perry] were talking about how we’ve had miscommunications with people in the past, not even specifically with each other,” Swift told Rolling Stone in September 2019. “She’s like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’m an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.’”

Scroll on for a complete guide to every Swift song with an astrological reference:

“The Archer”

Born on December 13, 1989, Swift is a Sagittarius; otherwise known as the archer sign. “The Archer” serves as the fifth track off of her 2019 Lover album, and compares her love life to a battlefield.

“I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey,” she sings in the chorus. “Who could ever leave me, darling / But who could stay?”

“Peace”

“Peace,” which Swift herself confirmed to be about ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, once again references her being like fire while her partner resembles water. As Joe was born on February 21, 1991, making him a Pisces, he is one of the three astrological water signs.

“I’m a fire and I’ll keep your brittle heart warm, when your cascade ocean wave blues come,” she croons in the track from 2020’s folklore.

“‘Peace’ is actually more rooted in my personal life,” Swift told Rolling Stone in 2020. “[It comes after] carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living.”

“State of Grace”

“Mad Woman”

“Does a scorpion sting when fighting back? They strike to kill and you know I will,” Swift sings in the first two lines of “Mad Woman,” a track off of her 2020 folklore album.

While it’s not clear if she’s referencing a Scorpio or a literal scorpion, the song is definitely worth mentioning — especially as Swift has reflected over her feud with Katy Perry, a Scorpio, who told Taylor that her zodiac sign “strikes when they feel threatened,” during an interview with Rolling Stone.

“All Too Well”

An honorable mention is “All Too Well,” as she introduces the idea of “twin flames.” While the concept of twin flames isn’t rooted in astrology, the term does have spiritual implications that often go hand-in-hand with the zodiac signs, or at least to people who enjoy astrology.

She sings (in the 10-minute version), “And did the twin flame bruise paint you blue?”

“All Too Well” is another track about Gyllenhaal.