Swifties can’t calm down! The name of Taylor Swift’s upcoming third song — “The Archer” — was unveiled on iTunes on Tuesday, July 23.

Swift, 29, announced via Instagram on Monday, July 22, that she would disclose new details about her forthcoming album during an Instagram livestream the following day. The teaser post featured a GIF video of an arrow hitting its target, which featured the number “5” on the bullseye.

“I’m going live tomorrow, July 23 at 5 pm ET,” she captioned the post. “I have some stuff I’m reeeeeally excited to tell you about, including some info on this Easter egg right here.”

Hours before her livestream, the Cats star’s devoted fanbase caught wind of an update iTunes made to Lover — Swift’s forthcoming seventh studio album — on its service. A song titled “The Archer” appeared as the fifth track on the record. The song’s runtime was listed as 3 minutes and 31 seconds. It was cowritten by Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, who has also collaborated with Swift on songs such as “Call It What You Want” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”

This wouldn’t be the first time iTunes has beat Swift to the punch. On June 13, fans spotted how the music service unveiled the vibrant cover of the “ME!” singer’s 18-track album alongside its name, Lover. Later that day, Swift confirmed the details of the leak were true, also announcing “You Need to Calm Down” as her second single and Lover’s release date as August 23.

At the time, an insider told Us Weekly that “iTunes put it up a few minutes early, but it was intended to be announced this afternoon before the second single’s release.”

The Grammy winner additionally announced that the music video for “You Need to Calm Down” would follow shortly after the track premiered. The hit single’s video, which she codirected with Drew Kirsch, featured an all-star lineup that included Katy Perry, Ryan Reynolds, Ciara and Ellen DeGeneres.

Swifties observed that Hayley Kiyoko notably shot a bow and arrow in the “You Need to Calm Down” music video. This exact moment was shared by Swift when announcing her Instagram livestream on Monday.

Lover is slated to debut on August 23.

