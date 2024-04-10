It’s hard not to be a fan of Taylor Swift — just ask the significant others of some of her exes.

In March 2024, Calvin Harris‘ wife, Vick Hope, shocked Swifties when she owned up to putting on the pop star’s music when her husband wasn’t within earshot. Swift and Harris dated for 15 months, with Us confirming their split in June 2016. At the time, a source told Us Harris was the one to pull the plug on their romance. (Swift moved on with Tom Hiddleston soon after.)

Hope isn’t alone in her appreciation for Swift. Taylor Lautner‘s wife, Tay Lautner, has referred to herself as an “OG fan” of the songwriter.

“I went to one of her first concerts like ever. It was at the tiniest theater. My best friend loved her, and then I did too,” she revealed on the “Viall Files” podcast in February 2023.

Tay, who even snagged a photo with Swift in the early days of her career, called Speak Now her favorite album. (Songs on the 2010 album, which was rereleased in 2023, were inspired by Swift’s relationship with Tay’s now-husband.)

“That album was the one I was like, ‘That’s probably one of the best albums of all time,'” she said. “The lyrics are insane.”

Scroll down to see which of Swift’s exes ended up with fans of her music:

Sophie Turner

Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in May 2019, more than a decade after Jonas’ brief romance with Swift. Despite their dramatic breakup, Swift moved on — and even appeared to reference Jonas and Turner in her song “Invisible String” on her 2020 album Folklore.

“Cold was the steel of my axe to grind for the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents,” she sings. (Turner and Jonas share two daughters, Willa and Delphine.)

Before Turner and Jonas’ 2023 divorce, the Game of Thrones alum frequently professed her love for Swift’s music. She called 1989 one of her “favorite albums of all time” in a 2022 TikTok Live. One year earlier, Turner shared a snap of her listening to “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” a vault track from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) inspired by Swift’s 2007 split from Jonas.

“It’s not NOT a bop,” Turner teased at the time.

Following Turner and Jonas’ split, there was proof Turner went from fan to friend as Swift let the actress live at her NYC apartment during divorce proceedings.

Vick Hope

Hope and Harris quietly tied the knot in 2023 after more than one year of dating. During a 2024 episode of her “Going Home With Vick, Katie and Jamie” radio show, Hope confessed that she turns on Swift’s music when she’s alone.

“Soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” she revealed. “That’s just when I get … just a little fill. Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system. Then it’s done.”

Tay Lautner

Swift dated the actor in 2009 after meeting on the set of Valentine’s Day. He married Tay more than 10 years later in 2022 and has remained friendly with Swift post-split. In 2023, Taylor starred in the music video for “I Can See You,” a vault track from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). He made an appearance at Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Kansas City to debut the video, and all three Taylors shared a special moment together backstage.

“I know on paper, it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it,” the Twilight star said on his and Tay’s podcast, “The Squeeze.”

Tay agreed, gushing over “sweet” and “respectful” Swift. “I’m here for the Swifties. I feel like the middleman,” she teased. “I feel like I have a duty to be a voice for the Swifties.”