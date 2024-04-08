Taylor Swift has an unlikely fan in ex Calvin Harris’ wife, Vick Hope.

“Soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” Hope, 34, said during the Monday, April 8, episode of the “Going Home With Vick, Katie and Jamie” radio show. “That’s just when I get … just a little fill. Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system. Then it’s done.”

Hope’s confession comes months after she and Harris, 39, reportedly tied the knot in northeast England after more than one year of dating. Hope, who’s known Harris for almost two decades, previously recalled turning him down in 2007 when he initially asked her out.

Harris would go on to date Swift, now 34, after being introduced by Ellie Goulding in February 2015. Harris confirmed their romance via Instagram several months later after he shared a pic of Swift’s cats, Meredith and Olivia.

In June 2016, Us Weekly confirmed that Harris broke things off with Swift. “Taylor is doing OK now, but she was upset,” a source told Us, while a separate insider added, “It just wasn’t working anymore.”

Harris subsequently addressed the split during an interview with GQ in September 2016, saying, “It’s very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly. The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself.”

One month after their separation, Swift’s rep confirmed that she cowrote his hit track “This Is What You Came For.” (When Harris dropped the song in April 2016, it was cowritten by the moniker Nils Sjöberg.)

After the news broke, Harris slammed Swift (who had started dating Tom Hiddleston) in a series of since-deleted posts via X. “I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” he wrote. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”

Harris admitted that Swift contributed to the track, but alleged that he “wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals.” He added, “And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym. And she sings on a little bit of it too — Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual.”

The following year, Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video included a tombstone that read, “Nils Sjöberg.”

While Harris has moved on with Hope, Swift is now in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The twosome began their romance during summer 2023, and have since supported each other in their respective professional endeavors.

In March, a source exclusively told Us that Swift and Kelce, 34, were in their “nesting” era while they both have “a break from the buzz of their careers.”

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” the insider told Us. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”