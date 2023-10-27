Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris had a whirlwind romance but their split was less than amicable.

Swift and Harris (real name Adam Richard Wiles) hit it off after being introduced by Ellie Goulding in February 2015. Harris confirmed the relationship via Instagram several months later after sharing an adorable photo of the singer’s cats, Meredith and Olivia.

In June 2016, Us Weekly confirmed that the Harris ended things with Swift after dating for 15 months. “Taylor is doing OK now, but she was upset,” an insider told Us at the time. A second source added: “It just wasn’t working anymore.”

Following news of Swift’s new relationship with actor Tom Hiddleston, the exes removed any photos featuring each other from their social media accounts. Harris later addressed the breakup in an interview with GQ.

Related: Joe Jonas! Harry Styles! Inside Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Dating History While she's recently taken a self-proclaimed hiatus from men, the 1989 songstress has been linked to a slew of hotties over the years. See the celebs that have inspired some of Swift's most-popular songs

“It’s very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly,” Harris said in September 2016. “The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself.”

Relive Swift and Harris’ whirlwind romance with their complete relationship timeline:

February 2015

Mutual pal Ellie Goulding first introduced Swift to the Scottish DJ at the 2015 Elle Style Awards in London. The very next night, the pair were spotted flirting at a 2015 Brit Awards afterparty. Shortly after hitting it off, the duo visited Swift’s hometown in Nashville and attended a Kenny Chesney concert together in March 2015.

April 2015

Harris was spotted being a gentleman while escorting his girlfriend to a Haim concert at the Troubadour in West Hollywood in April 2015. A source told Us they were super affectionate once they were inside the venue.

That same month, Harris made his relationship Instagram official when he posted a photo of Swift’s beloved cats Meredith and Olivia in April 2015.

May 2015

The pair showed PDA during a date night in Gjelina in Venice, California, and at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. Swift gave Harris a smooch and plenty of hugs while accepting several awards.

Harris and Swift later took their romance bicoastal and dined in the Big Apple at L’asso. “They spent the whole time laughing and looking into each other’s eyes,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “They looked totally happy and in love.”

Swift made her relationship with Harris Instagram official the following month.

Related: Taylor Swift's Exes: What the Singer's Former Flames Are Doing Now Taylor Swift’s relationship history is made up of many different types of men, including a British crooner, a Kennedy, an Avengers villain and a movie werewolf. Swift has been linked to massive stars, such as Harry Styles and Joe Jonas, in addition to lesser-known names like Conor Kennedy and a then-up-and-coming actor Lucas Till. All […]

December 2015

Taking a break from her 1989 World Tour, Swift played in the snow with Harris while on Christmas vacation in Colorado. “Really proud of ourselves over here,” Swift captioned a since-deleted Instagram photo of their snowman, along with her brother, Austin.

February 2016

Swift gave Harris a kiss on the cheek in a Snapchat photo after the 2016 Grammys in Los Angeles, where she took home three awards, including Album of the Year. “Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend,” Harris also shared on X (formerly Twitter) during the awards show.

March 2016

Swift and Harris dined at Beverly Hills eatery Cut, site of a pivotal scene in the 1990 classic Pretty Woman. According to an eyewitness, the pair “seemed to enjoy themselves.”

For their one-year anniversary later that month, Harris gifted Swift with an engraved locket. “3.6.15,” Swift captioned a since-deleted Instagram photo of her necklace. “One year down!”

March 2016

After celebrating their anniversary, the musicians jetted off to a tropical location to enjoy some R&R — and romance! Swift and Harris both shared a series of since-deleted Instagram photos from their PDA-filled vacation. In one photo posted by Swift, the two shared a kiss before sunset.

One month later, during her acceptance speech at the iHeartRadio Music Award for best tour, Swift thanked her “boyfriend Adam” for being “the most amazing person to come home to.”

Related: Taylor Swift&'s Exes Most Candid Quotes About Her Songwriting Taylor Swift‘s exes have been very vocal about whether or not they enjoy being the singer’s muses. Swift’s 10-month-long relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal is heavily rumored to be the inspiration behind the breakup song “All Too Well” from 2012’s Red. When asked about his ex in a March 2017 interview with The Guardian, Gyllenhaal gave […]

April 2016

Harris released “This Is What You Came For,” which was cowritten by someone named Nils Sjöberg. The moniker was later revealed to be a pseudonym for Swift, but at the time of the song’s release, fans were unaware of her involvement. The day the song debuted, Harris told Ryan Seacrest he thought he and his then-girlfriend would never work together. “You know, we haven’t even spoken about it,” he said at the time. “I can’t see it happening, though. No. She’s about to take a long break, you know?”

June 2016

Us confirmed that Harris ended his romance with Swift after nearly 15 months of dating. Three weeks earlier, they were photographed kissing in L.A. following their tropical getaway. “Taylor is doing OK now, but she was upset,” an insider told Us. A second source added: “It just wasn’t working anymore.”

Harris addressed the breakup via social media. “The only truth here is that a relationship came to an end & what remains is a huge amount of love and respect,” he tweeted at the time. Swift later reposted his message.

Swift began dating Hiddleston — whom she was seen dancing with at the 2016 Met Gala earlier that year — not long after her split from Harris.

July 2016

One month after the couple’s split, Swift’s rep confirmed that she cowrote “This Is What You Came For” while they were still together. After the news broke, Harris lashed out via social media in a series of since-deleted tweets. “I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” he wrote. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”

He added that Swift did contribute to the song, but he claimed he did most of the work. “I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though,” Harris wrote. “And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym. And she sings on a little bit of it too — Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Taylor Swift's Song Lyrics Decoded: Celebs Featured in Her Songs From Jake Gyllenhaal to John Mayer, find out which celebrity Taylor Swift is singing about in each of her hit songs.

August 2017

Swift’s music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” included a tombstone bearing the name “Nils Sjöberg.”

October 2022

After Swift released Midnights, fans speculated that bonus track “High Infidelity” was about Harris because it included the date April 29, which was the day “This Is What You Came For” debuted in 2016.