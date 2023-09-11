Calvin Harris and Vick Hope reportedly got married after more than a year of dating.
Harris, 39, and Hope, 33, tied the knot on Saturday, September 9, in northeast England, according to People and The Sun. The reception took place at the Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland, after an outdoor wedding ceremony.
The couple, who sparked engagement rumors in May 2022, have known each other for nearly two decades. Hope previously recalled turning down Harris in 2007 after he asked her on a date.
“It’s something that we laughed about on our first proper date,” she told You Magazine in January. “We still laugh about it now.”
Harris and Hope ultimately reconnected years later and took their romance public in 2022. After the radio presenter was spotted wearing a large diamond ring, she confirmed that Harris popped the question.
“You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it, but I’m keeping my private life private,” she told Hello Magazine in May 2022 after being asked about wedding plans. “I’ve never really experienced this before about my private life, but it’s just for us.”
Earlier this year, Hope addressed her and Harris’ decision not to discuss their romance. “There’s a difference between secrecy and privacy,” she added during her interview with You Magazine. “We don’t really put anything on social media because the time we have together is ‘real life’ and it’s our own.”
Hope has since shared a photo of her and Harris via Instagram from a trip to Ibiza. The July upload showed the DJ with his arms wrapped around Hope as they posed for a group photo with their friends.
Before walking down the aisle, Hope was linked to boxer Anthony Joshua and actor Tom Rosenthal. Harris, for his part, had an on-again, off-again romance with Aarika Wolf. He also dated Rita Ora and made headlines for his relationship with Taylor Swift.
Harris, who dated Swift, 33, from 2015 to 2016, offered a rare glimpse into his personal life after the high-profile split.
“It’s very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly,” he told GQ in September 2016 about him and Swift. “The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself.”
Swift, meanwhile, remained largely tight-lipped about the end of her romance with Harris. However, in the music video for her 2017 song “Look What You Made Me Do,” the singer included a tombstone with the pseudonym she used to write music with Harris: Nils Sjöberg.