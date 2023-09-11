Calvin Harris and Vick Hope reportedly got married after more than a year of dating.

Harris, 39, and Hope, 33, tied the knot on Saturday, September 9, in northeast England, according to People and The Sun. The reception took place at the Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland, after an outdoor wedding ceremony.

The couple, who sparked engagement rumors in May 2022, have known each other for nearly two decades. Hope previously recalled turning down Harris in 2007 after he asked her on a date.

“It’s something that we laughed about on our first proper date,” she told You Magazine in January. “We still laugh about it now.”

Related: Celebrities Who Started Dating After Years of Friendship Written in the stars. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and more celebrities went from just friends to something more over the years. In fact, some of the strongest relationships in Hollywood began on platonic terms. West and Kardashian did not start dating until 2012, but they first crossed paths nearly […]

Harris and Hope ultimately reconnected years later and took their romance public in 2022. After the radio presenter was spotted wearing a large diamond ring, she confirmed that Harris popped the question.

“You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it, but I’m keeping my private life private,” she told Hello Magazine in May 2022 after being asked about wedding plans. “I’ve never really experienced this before about my private life, but it’s just for us.”

Earlier this year, Hope addressed her and Harris’ decision not to discuss their romance. “There’s a difference between secrecy and privacy,” she added during her interview with You Magazine. “We don’t really put anything on social media because the time we have together is ‘real life’ and it’s our own.”

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Prove That Love Isn’t Dead In light of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s headline-making split on Tuesday, September 20, Us Weekly rounded up some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrity couples who prove that love isn’t dead — see who made the cut!

Hope has since shared a photo of her and Harris via Instagram from a trip to Ibiza. The July upload showed the DJ with his arms wrapped around Hope as they posed for a group photo with their friends.

Before walking down the aisle, Hope was linked to boxer Anthony Joshua and actor Tom Rosenthal. Harris, for his part, had an on-again, off-again romance with Aarika Wolf. He also dated Rita Ora and made headlines for his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Harris, who dated Swift, 33, from 2015 to 2016, offered a rare glimpse into his personal life after the high-profile split.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Taylor Swift's Exes: What the Singer's Former Flames Are Doing Now Taylor Swift’s relationship history is made up of many different types of men, including a British crooner, a Kennedy, an Avengers villain and a movie werewolf. Swift has been linked to massive stars, such as Harry Styles and Joe Jonas, in addition to lesser-known names like Conor Kennedy and a then-up-and-coming actor Lucas Till. All […]

“It’s very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly,” he told GQ in September 2016 about him and Swift. “The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself.”

Swift, meanwhile, remained largely tight-lipped about the end of her romance with Harris. However, in the music video for her 2017 song “Look What You Made Me Do,” the singer included a tombstone with the pseudonym she used to write music with Harris: Nils Sjöberg.