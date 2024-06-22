Tom Cruise, welcome to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Cruise, 61, was spotted in the VIP section of London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 22, per photos obtained by Us Weekly. As the actor found his seat before the show, he exchanged DIY friendship bracelets with fellow concertgoers. (Swift’s fans have taken it upon themselves to trade beaded baubles at every show as inspired by the lyrics in “You’re On Your Own, Kid.”)

Saturday is Swift’s second Eras concert at Wembley.

“Getting to play Wembley Stadium feels so special because British fans have been supporting me since was, like, 16 or 17 years old and first came out here,” Swift, 34, gushed during Saturday’s Red set. “The shows started out really small and they gradually got bigger and bigger and bigger, and now … there are 88,507 people at Wembley Stadium right now. I mean, that’s the kind of support that I’ll never be able to thank you enough for.”

She continued, “I also have a feeling that we also have people who came in from out of town.”

Cruise, an American actor, was one of the travelers who came for the show, as were other celebrity attendees such as Liam Hemsworth, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, also stepped out for London Night 2, bringing along his brother, Jason Kelce, and his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce.

Swift and Travis, 34, have been dating since summer 2023, a couple weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end first saw her Eras show in Kansas City. While Travis hoped to gift Swift with his own friendship bracelet, they were unable to meet. He recalled the rejection on his “New Heights” podcast, which Swift actually heard.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift told TIME in her 2023 Person of the Year profile. “We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other.”

Swift and Travis took their relationship public in September 2023 when the pop star went to her first of 13 Chiefs football games.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added to TIME. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Travis is equally proud of Swift, attending several of her Eras shows in his NFL offseason.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” Travis exclusively told Us in May. “If you haven’t been to them, You got to try it.”

Travis has been to both of Swift’s London concerts so far, the first on Friday, June 21, where he met Prince William and his children backstage. A selfie snapped by Swift from the interaction serves as the couple’s Instagram debut, which Travis “liked.”