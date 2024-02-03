Gracie Abrams was a self-proclaimed Swiftie before she actually became friends with Taylor Swift.

“Every formative memory in my life is paired with a Taylor Swift song that helped me get through,” Abrams told Vanity Fair in a July 2023 profile. “My boyfriend the other day did the thing where we shuffled her discography and played a song for one second. … I got them all.”

Shortly before they met, Abrams got a call from an unknown number inviting her to Swift’s birthday party. She immediately called a mutual producer to confirm the digits belonged to Swift before replying in an effort to avoid getting her hopes up if it wasn’t the pop star.

Swift then invited Abrams to be one of the opening acts on her Eras Tour, the three-hour concert covering all of her past albums.

“[It was] the best experience of my life,” Abrams gushed of the concerts during a December 2023 interview with Variety. “To have that become a part of my weekly routine for four months straight has bled into kind of all ways of my life, not just how joyful I feel internally, but the songs that we’ve been making.”

Keep scrolling to revisit Swift and Abrams’ complete friendship timeline:

November 2022

Swift announced that she was going on tour for the first time in four years, noting via Instagram that she was “enchanted” to share that Abrams was among her opening acts.

April 2023

Abrams made her Eras Tour debut in Houston, performing a selection of her biggest hits.

July 2023

During Swift’s Cincinnati Eras residency, Abrams’ set was canceled due to inclement weather. Swift, who took the stage earlier than usual, then invited Abrams and Aaron Dessner on stage for a special performance of “Ivy.”

“She’s one of my favorite friends and I love her so much. We haven’t sung together before, so I wanted to bring Gracie out on stage,” Swift gushed during the show, noting Abrams’ “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” is one of her favorite songs.

“I have no words, actually,” Abrams replied.

November 2023

Shortly after the first U.S. leg of the Eras Tour concluded, Swift invited Abrams to dinner in NYC. They were photographed walking in the Lower East Side on November 13.

Later that month, Abrams confirmed that she would join Swift for her 2024 concerts in Canada.

December 2023

“Happy birthday I love you so much I’m always on the floor about it,” Abrams wrote via Instagram on Swift’s 34th birthday, sharing a selfie snapped by the 12-time Grammy winner.