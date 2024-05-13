Your account
Entertainment

Gracie Abrams Recruits Taylor Swift as Collaborator for Song on Upcoming ‘The Secret of Us’ Album

By
Gracie Abrams went from Eras Tour opener to official Taylor Swift collaborator.

Abrams, 24, announced that her forthcoming album The Secret of Us — set to be released on Friday, June 21 — will feature Swift, 34, on a song titled “Us.”

“Screaming so loud,” Abrams shared via Instagram on Monday, May 13, revealing the record’s tracklist, along with several yellow heart emojis. Fans were quick to notice Swift’s name and had a lot to say in the comments section.

“IM F–KING SORRY WHAT DO U MEAN FT TAYLOR SWIFT,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “FEATURING TAYLOR SWIFT?”

It’s important to note that most of the comments were written in all capital letters, with a lot of reactions shouting out “TayGracie,” which is obviously a combination of Abrams and Swift’s first names.

Abrams opened up for Swift on the first leg of the Eras Tour, which spanned from March to August 2023. Swift announced Abrams as one of her opening acts in November 2022, months after the singer-songwriters kicked off a friendship.

Abrams referred to her Eras Tour experience as “a real masterclass” when talking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

“I felt like I was at college for this job. I watched every single one of her shows that I was lucky enough to open,” she said on the May 8 episode. “I watched from every place possible in each stadium, just trying to pick up on how she’s able to do what she does.”

Previously, Abrams called the Eras Tour “the best experience of my life” while talking with Variety in December 2023. “To have that become a part of my weekly routine for four months straight has bled into kind of all ways of my life, not just how joyful I feel internally, but the songs that we’ve been making,” she added.

Other than performing together, Abrams and Swift also have mutual friends. Days before announcing her album’s official tracklist, Abrams teased that she created The Secret of Us with “some of my favorite people” in an April 29 Instagram post, referring to an Aaron in the caption. Fans have deduced she was referring to Aaron Dessner, one of Swift’s frequent collaborators.

Abrams has also revealed that, when it comes to their friendship, Swift was the first to reach out. During a July 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, Abrams said that Swift invited her to a birthday party — the next thing you know, they were touring together.

“Every formative memory in my life is paired with a Taylor Swift song that helped me get through,” Abrams gushed in the same interview. “My boyfriend the other day did the thing where we shuffled her discography and played a song for one second. … I got them all.”

