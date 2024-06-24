Travis Kelce was committed to surprising the crowd at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was hidden under a green cape — the same one Swift, also 34, wore while performing “Willow” during the Evermore set — as he crouched behind the stage on Sunday, June 23.

In fan footage, Kelce was barely visible as he followed a security guard while Swift performed the Tortured Poets Department track “Down Bad” in the background.

“Travis Kelce sneaking his way onto the stage under a green ‘Willow’ cape last night,” the account @TheSwiftSociety captioned the clip shared via X on Monday, June 24.

Swift shocked fans at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday by bringing her boyfriend on stage during the TTPD portion of the concert at the end of singing “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

While pretending to throw a tantrum, Swift’s dancers — which included Kelce, Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik — dressed her for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Kelce matched the others in a morning suit and top hat.

The NFL star also pretended to place blush on Swift’s cheeks before dabbing the makeup on himself and doing a jig for the crowd.

His mom, Donna Kelce, made sure to show her support for the sweet moment by resharing a clip via her Facebook of Travis picking up Swift and carrying her across the stage.

Swift has held three performances at sold-out Wembley thus far and is set to return to the city for five more shows in August. Travis, for his part, has been spotted in the VIP tent for all of the London dates.

Ahead of the Eras Tour stops in London, Travis teased that he was most looking forward to attending those shows.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April after being asked which he was most excited about.

Travis, who’s been dating Swift since summer 2023, also gushed about his girlfriend’s success during her Eras Tour.

“I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” he said. “I played in Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing all the way up.”

Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023, with shows continuing through December of this year. She’s set to take on Dublin next, beginning three sold-out concerts at Aviva Stadium on Friday, June 28.