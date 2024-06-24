Travis Kelce’s onstage Eras Tour surprise was something we should have seen coming all along.

Kelce, 34, helped girlfriend Taylor Swift perform the Tortured Poets Department section of the show during her stop at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 23, which he dropped a hint about back in early April.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows,” the Kansas City Chiefs star told Entertainment Tonight in April when asked what upcoming Eras Tour dates he was most excited about.

“I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” he continued. “I played in Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing all the way up.”

Sunday’s Eras Tour stop was Swift’s third consecutive night selling out the iconic venue. She will return to Wembley for five more dates in August.

When Kelce was asked whether he planned on attending any of her European tour dates, he dropped another clue. “Oh, you know I gotta go support,” he said.

As we know now, not only did Kelce support Swift in London, he got involved in the action.

Kelce appeared in a tuxedo and top hat — matching backup dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik — during the transition from “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” to “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” during the TTPD section of the setlist.

After Swift threw a fake tantrum, Kelce picked her up and carried her to the end of the stage. The football superstar helped fan her face to bring her back to life to continue the rest of the show.

Naturally, the capacity crowd at Wembley went bonkers for Kelce’s surprise appearance. It was the same level of enthusiasm shared by the rest of Swift’s backup dancers.



“@killatrav with the special appearance tonight,” dancer Natalie Peterson shared via Instagram Stories with a video from the show.

Dancer Sam McWilliams shared a handful of memes via Instagram Stories, reposting a Betches tweet reading, “These two REALLY match each other’s freak,” with a picture of Swift being carried in Kelce’s arms.

Kelce’s cameo was also supported by his mom, Donna Kelce, who reposted a video via Facebook of her son’s Eras Tour debut.

“TRAVIS KELCE IS ONSTAGE SOS,” the video posted by a Swift fan account was captioned.

The Eras Tour travels to Dublin next, with three sold-out shows kicking off at Aviva Stadium on Friday, June 28.