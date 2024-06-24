Taylor Swift‘s backup dancers still haven’t recovered from Travis Kelce‘s surprise Eras Tour debut, just like Us.

Kelce, 34, joined his girlfriend on stage at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 23, to celebrate her third of eight performances in London. He appeared during the transition from “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” to “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” picking up Swift, 34, and carrying her at the end of the Tortured Poets Department set.

Kelce helped Swift get dressed as she threw a faux tantrum, pretending to apply makeup to her face alongside her dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik. The trio of men wore matching tuxedos and top hats.

The tight end’s cameo sent fans into a frenzy, and Swift’s crew joined in on the fun following the performance. “@killatrav with the special appearance tonight,” Natalie Peterson, one of Swift’s 15 Eras Tour dancers, wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a video from the concert.

Fellow dancer Sam McWilliams took to his Instagram Story to share a few memes, reposting a Betches tweet reading, “These two REALLY match each other’s freak,” with a pic of Kelce carrying Swift across the stage.

Ravnik’s Instagram Story featured a clip of Ryan Gosling dancing in Greta Gerwig‘s hit movie Barbie alongside a tweet reading, “Travis Kelce after being in the VIP tent for a third night in a row.” (Gerwig, 40, was in the audience for the Saturday, June 22, concert at Wembley.)

Saunders, meanwhile, celebrated his personal connection with Kelce by reposting a fan’s photo collage. “Travis Kelce has now performed with both Saunders Brothers,” read the caption. The post featured a pic of Kelce and Kam on stage and a second photo of Kelce with Khalen Saunders, who played on the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019 to 2023.

Swift kicked off her record-breaking Eras Tour in March 2023 and will continue performing throughout December. Following her three sold-out Wembley shows, she’ll hit the stage in Dublin, Amsterdam, Milan and more major European cities before returning to London for five nights in August.

“It’s just insane what I’m looking at right now. I’m looking at 89,000 people who decided to come hang out with us on the Eras Tour,” she gushed on stage over the weekend. “I’m gonna be honest with you: I have my ways of telling, before I even hit the stage, what kind of crowd I’m walking out to see. I’ve got my little spies. By my spies, I mean my parents.”

Along with her family, Kelce was on hand to cheer for Swift, who he’s been dating since last summer. The couple have publicly supported each other throughout their romance, with Kelce attending several of Swift’s international tour dates during the NFL offseason. Swift, meanwhile, was there to celebrate his team’s Super Bowl win in February.

Not only did Travis rub elbows with A-list stars — and members of the royal family — at the London Eras Tour shows, but he also shared the excitement with his brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce. The couple were spotted trading friendship bracelets with fans in the crowd at two of the three concerts this weekend.