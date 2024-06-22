Jason Kelce went full Swiftie while attending Taylor Swift’s first Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

Jason, 36, showed off his collection of friendship bracelets to his wife, Kylie Kelce, while they attended Swift’s concert on Friday, June 21. (Making and exchanging friendship bracelets at Swift’s concerts is a tradition among her dedicated fanbase.)

Ashley Tyrner exclusively told Us Weekly that her 13-year-old daughter Harlow gave Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, a friendship bracelet, expecting him to exchange beads with her.

“He didn’t exchange with her and said, ‘You gotta ask him,’ meaning his brother, Jason,” Ashley told Us. “She was a little puzzled when he didn’t give her one back as she is 13, and the deal is a bracelet for a bracelet. Jason saved the day and exchanged another bracelet with Harlow for a guitar pick that says Taylor’s new album name, all while holding a beer in his mouth.”

Her daughter managed to happily exchange bracelets with Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan.

In one video captured by a fan and shared via X, Jason is seen expertly holding a cup of beer in his teeth while adjusting the sleeves of friendship bracelets on both of his arms and waving to fans. Other videos shared via social media also show Jason sipping on a beer in the VIP tent with friendship bracelets dangling from his ears.

In another fan video, Jason proudly showed off his massive collection to Kylie, 32, who smiled and laughed in response while showing her husband her own collection of friendship bracelets.

The couple brought their own DIY bracelets to the show. According to another social media video, Jason had leaned out of the tent to trade bracelets with fans in the crowd. Kylie joined her husband, tossing bracelets to fans near where the couple was sitting.

Swift has been dating Jason’s brother, Travis, 34, since summer 2023. Travis was also in attendance at the Friday show, which will be Swift’s first of eight performances at Wembley Stadium. Along with Jason and Kylie, Travis was joined in the VIP tent by BFF Ross Travis, as well as Van Ness, Coughlan, Cara Delevingne, Salma Hayek and Leslie Mann.

During the concert, the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end was spotted dancing and singing along to Swift’s performance of “So High School,” Travis’ favorite song off her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department. (The song is rumored to be about the NFL star.)

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” Travis told Entertainment Tonight in April of Swift’s London residency. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing all the way up.”

Swift attended 13 Kansas City Chiefs football games leading up to the 2024 Super Bowl, and Travis has returned the favor, spending much of his off-season at Swift’s Eras Tour concerts. “Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” Travis exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “If you haven’t been to them, you got to try it.”