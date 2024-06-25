Travis Kelce is “proud” to bask in Taylor Swift‘s spotlight.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, gushed about his girlfriend in a new episode of the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast released on Monday, June 24.

“You wanna keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to, like, hide anything,” Kelce said in the interview. “That’s my girl. You know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s, like, I’m proud of that.”

Kelce continued, “I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, like, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’” Although, he added, “You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment on it knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

He delights in the fact that scores of Swifties suddenly started watching pro football games to get a glimpse of Swift, 34, cheering him on from the stands.

“Her fans have turned into Chiefs fans,” he said, “so it’s like I’ve had fun with just about every aspect of it — it’s just when you’re at home, you want privacy. And you don’t always get that.”

Swift impressed Kelce when she accepted her first invite to a Chiefs game in September 2023, and hung out with his mom, Donna, in a private suite. She even wore a team jacket and appeared to shout “Let’s f–king go,” following a big play.

Initially, Kelce had offered to arrange for Swift to arrive at the stadium incognito. Instead, “She just walked right through the front door,” he said. There was no “talking to security, making sure that she gets to her [seat]. She’s just like, ‘I just wanna be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.'”

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

He thought to himself, “Damn, she’s in the madness. She wants to be a part of it. She wants to support me and do things like that.” At that point, “she really won me over.”

Kelce said that despite Swift’s massive fame, she had remained down-to-earth. “And I think that’s why I really started to, like, really fall for her was [watching] how genuine she is around just, like, friends, family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention. And she just keeps it so chill and so cool.”

On Sunday, June 23, Swift stunned fans when she brought Kelce onstage for her Eras Tour performance at London’s Wembley Stadium.

While the pop star pretended to throw a tantrum, her dancers — which included Kelce, Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik — dressed her for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Kelce matched the others in a morning suit and top hat. He also pretended to place blush on Swift’s cheeks before dabbing the makeup on himself and doing a jig for the crowd.

Off the stage, he was spotted in the VIP tent for all of Swift’s sold-out London shows.

“Dude, the concerts are electric,” he told “Bussin’ With the Boys,” adding, “She’s having fun up there, so it’s like I can enjoy seeing her in her element, killing it onstage. I love the show, man. She’s got bangers.”