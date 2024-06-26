Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have found their rhythm as a couple — even with Swift’s hectic Eras Tour schedule and Kelce’s upcoming NFL season commitments.

“They’re in an easy era,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, sharing that Swift and Kelce, both 34, are perfectly in sync. “They have daily FaceTimes when they’re apart and send cute texts to each other.”

The Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are “wildly in love,” the insider adds, noting that Swift’s constant traveling for her world tour hasn’t dampened their relationship. (Swift began her Eras Tour in March 2023, she is currently performing in Europe through August.)

“Taylor and Travis are very confident in their relationship,” a second source explains. “So they don’t have to bend over backwards and travel to see each other for less than a day.”

When the pair are apart, they have found a way to still be connected with “little gestures and gifts to keep the romance alive,” the first insider says. The second source notes, “Taylor and Travis both have a lot of demands in their careers, which allows them the time and space to miss each other.”

Swift and Kelce began dating in summer 2023 before going public that fall. The “Love Story” singer made her NFL debut at one of Kelce’s Chiefs games in September 2023 and continued to cheer him on throughout the season. Her support hit an all-time high in February when she rooted for Kelce and the Chiefs at Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas, which the team won.

Related: Taylor Swift Is in Her Super Bowl Era While Cheering on Travis Kelce Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. Swift made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she and Travis […]

Kelce returned the favor by joining Swift for several of her tour stops, including Argentina, Australia and Singapore performances.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” the athlete exclusively told Us at his Kelce Jam festival on May 18. “If you haven’t been to them, you got to try it.”

Kelce continued to make the rounds during Swifts’ London shows earlier this month. He brought his brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce to Swift’s first Wembley Stadium gig on Friday, June 21.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

Two days later, Travis took the stage with Swift as one of her dancers during the Tortured Poets Department section. As Swift got dressed for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” Travis stepped up in a suit and top hat to apply pretend blush on Swift’s cheeks and carry her around for the wardrobe change.

“Nobody has ever made Taylor feel this way,” the third source tells Us. “Taylor and Travis bring out the best in each other and lift each other up. She absolutely sees this going the distance.”

The first insider adds, “A year [into their relationship] there is such an ease between them. It seems like they’ve been together longer because they are so in tune.”

Watch the exclusive video above for more details about Swift’s romance with Travis — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.