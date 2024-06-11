Travis Kelce doesn’t cook and tell about his sweet moments with Taylor Swift in the kitchen — or does he?

“I respect that question, but I’m gonna keep that one to myself,” Kelce, 34, said during a Tuesday, June 11, Kansas City Chiefs press conference on Tuesday, June 11, when asked what he and Swift, 34, like making together.

The NFL tight end teased: “I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I’d rather keep personal.”

Kelce initially played coy about his and Swift’s kitchen activities, but in a last-minute mic drop moment, he told the reporters, “Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll.” He had a big grin on his face when he sang his girlfriend’s praises, and the journalists all laughed at the revelation.

While Kelce didn’t confirm whether he’s baked the aforementioned sweet treats with Swift, the Grammy winner’s culinary craft has become almost as famous as her music.

Swift’s skills started drawing attention in fall 2014 when she shared one of her cookie recipes via Instagram. “Chai sugar cookies with cinnamon eggnog icing AKA Christmas in September,” she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the confectionary creation.

Several years later, Katy Perry revealed that Swift baked her cookies to symbolize the end of their feud. The plate of chocolate chip treats were decorated with red frosting that spelled out “Peace at last,” according to Perry’s June 2019 social media post. (Their drama began in 2014 when Swift claimed that Perry, 39, tried to “sabotage” her tour by hiring the same dancers, but the beef has since been squashed.)

Swift’s love of baking once again became a popular topic a few months after she and Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar revealed in December 2023 that the singer made goodies for Kelce ahead of one of his Chiefs games and won over the room.

“[Travis] comes home. I was at his house, like, three hours before the game, we’re having pregame meal,” Kosar, 60, said during an appearance on the “Tobin and Leroy” show. “And Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself. She’s so cool, she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal.”

In February, Chiefs coach Andy Reid trolled Swift and her baked goods when he told NFL Scouting Combine reporters that she made Pop-Tarts for the team but “didn’t give me one.”

Reid, 66, doubled down on his playful remarks in March, revealing on The Rich Eisen Show that Swift is a “really good cook” but hasn’t let him test the products.

“She makes a mean Pop-Tart. She just doesn’t share it with me, she shares with all the linemen,” he joked. “I’m telling her, ‘You gotta give a little to the coach.’”

Kelce came to Reid’s aid after seeing his hilarious interview remarks. “😂😂😂 We gotta save some for coach!!” Kelce replied in the comments section of an Instagram post.

Despite being snubbed of the sweets, Reid recalled that Swift became a big hit among the professional athletes, who told him, “Taylor Swift, she owns the world now. She’s in.”

Kelce, meanwhile, showed that he clearly approves of Swift’s cooking skills in an April YouTube short uploaded by the musician. In the clip, which featured a “recap” of moments in Swift’s daily life while filming her “Fortnight” music video, Kelce can be seen kissing Swift as she stirs vegetables on the stove.

Swift’s famous cinnamon rolls also made an appearance in the short as did her cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.