It’s clear that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have “alchemy” in spades.

Swift, 34, uploaded a YouTube Short on Friday, April 19, introducing a social media challenge inspired by her song “Fortnight.” In the pop star’s clip, she included a “recap” of moments in her daily life from filming the “Fortnight” music video with Ethan Hawke, hitting the gym, playing with her cats (Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, respectively) and making her famed cinnamon rolls. Two additional stills prominently feature cameos from Kelce, 34.

In one part of the footage, Kelce bends down to kiss Swift’s cheek while she stirs vegetables in a sauté pan in her kitchen. Swift looked casually chic in a black crop top, a pair of jeans and a gold necklace. Kelce, for his part, coordinated with his girlfriend in a black shirt. A second still includes footage of Swift, dressed in a black frock, holding hands with Kelce during a date night at Singapore’s Garden by the Bay. (Kelce visited Swift in the Asian country last month when she performed her Eras Tour in town.)

In additional video scenes, Swift shows her support for Kansas City, where Kelce lives and plays for the city’s Chiefs pro football team. At one point, Swift played pickleball with a Chiefs-branded paddle. Later, she wore a University of Kansas sweatshirt while doing embroidery. (KU’s main campus is in Lawrence, Kansas, not Kansas City but it is less than a fortnight’s drive away.)

Several hours earlier, Swift dropped her 11th studio album: The Tortured Poets Department. To fans’ surprise, the record appeared to feature shout-outs to Kelce and his NFL career on songs “So High School” and “The Alchemy.”

“So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team,” Swift sings on “The Alchemy,” referring to football plays and squads. “Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby, I’m the one to be / ‘Cause the sign on your heart / Said it’s still reserved for me / Honestly, who are we to fight thе alchemy?”

The song’s bridge also seems to refer to the moment Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates celebrated winning the Super Bowl in February.

“Shirts off and your friends lift you up over their heads,” she sings. “Beer stickin’ to the floor, cheers chanted ’cause they said, ‘There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league’ / Where’s the trophy? / He just comes runnin’ over to me.”

What Is the Best Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

Swift has been dating Kelce since summer 2023, going public when she went to a Chiefs game the following September. After attending 11 more games, the Grammy winner stepped out at Super Bowl LVIII to cheer on Kelce. When the KC squad won the big game, Swift went onto the field to congratulate her man with a kiss.

The Tortured Poets Department is out now.