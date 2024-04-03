Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are both on top of their games — and have the workout routines to back it up.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in March that Swift, 34, trains with Kirk Myers at the gym Dogpound when she’s in either New York City or Los Angeles.

“He has helped her get in shape for her tour,” the insider explained to Us. “They have been working together for many years.

Swift has been performing her three-hour-long Eras Tour concert across the globe since March 2023.

“Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud,” Swift previously told TIME in her 2023 Person of the Year profile. “Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs.”

To help her train, Dogpound created a unique program that incorporates strength, conditioning and weights.

Pre-Eras, Swift also hit the dance studio to learn choreography, crafted by Mandy Moore, for her entire setlist.

“I had three months of dance training because I wanted to get it in my bones,” she added to TIME. “I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought.”

Since Swift and Kelce, 34, started dating in summer 2023, they’ve hit the gym together. However, they engage in drastically different workouts.

Kelce, a NFL tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, works with multiple trainers throughout his football season and during his offseason hiatus. One of his trainers, Laurence Justin Ng, shared a peek into Kelce’s gym routine in an April Instagram video.

Per the video, Kelce’s regimen starts with the football star warming up his hip flexors before doing knee drives against the wall. Kelce also runs on a treadmill at an incline and sprints uphill in a parking garage.

Kelce’s football seasons typically start in July or August when he reports for training camp. Games begin in September and run through postseason the following January. The season ends with the Super Bowl in February. After the big game, the athletes are in their offseason until the next training camp.

Kelce continues training even when his NFL commitments are over for the season.

“Bench? Right now everything’s been sort of high reps, low weights,” Kelce previously said in a 2015 YouTube interview with Stack magazine as he showed off his offseason weightlifting regimen. “I throw two 45’s and hit it for about eight to 10 and just do more of the isolation hold to really work the shoulders, so that when I actually do throw some weight on there, I’m not injury-prone to it or anything like it.”