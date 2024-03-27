Your account
Celebrity Body

Travis Kelce Hints He Gained Weight in Offseason, Says He’s in ‘Same Weight Class’ as Brother Jason

By
Travis Kelce. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Travis Kelce has seemingly gained weight since the NFL offseason began.

During the Wednesday, March 27, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, new Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley asked whether Travis, 34, or brother Jason Kelce would win in a drinking competition.

“I’m pretty sure I’ve beaten Jason in the last three to five times,” Travis quipped before Jason, 36, chimed in that he has an edge. Travis continued, “You think you could … we’re already in the same weight class now. You’re already down to 260.”

Jason noted that he is actually down to 283 pounds as of “this morning.”

Before his March retirement from the Eagles as a center, Jason’s NFL stats listed his weight as 295 pounds. Travis’ stats, meanwhile, have his weight at 250 pounds. Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, did not further share what he currently weighs.

Travis Kelce Hints He Gained Weight in Offseason Says He s in Same Weight Class as Brother Jason 539
Getty Images (2)

“It’s March, we’re in the same weight class now,” Travis teased during the podcast episode.

The brothers went on to debate who would win in a drinking competition — unrelated to their weight.

“You’re more ingrained. You’ve been drinking more than I have recently,” Jason said before shutting down Travis’ claims that he hasn’t “stayed out past 10 p.m.” since 2017.

Jason added, “Did you not see me at your playoff games this year? No, [I don’t remember] because I was drinking all day. … I think drinking games, I will destroy him because I got the mental advantage, [but] beer pong, I’m not beating him in.”

Jason’s NFL season, his last before hanging up his football cleats for good, ended in January during the playoffs. Since then, he and wife Kylie Kelce continued to step out at Chiefs playoff games that took the team all the way to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs ultimately won the championship in February, which Jason, Kylie and Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, watched from a private suite with the brothers’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

Since wrapping up the NFL season, Travis has been recuperating and spending time with Swift, 34. After attending several of her international Eras Tour shows in March, the couple enjoyed a low-key vacation in the Bahamas.

“They took a romantic getaway to get away from it all,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, noting Swift and Travis went to a remote island “where there aren’t many people, so they can have privacy.”

Swift and Travis, who have been dating since summer 2023, have since returned to the U.S. and have been spotted together in Los Angeles.

