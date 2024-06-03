Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can’t help but give each other the warm fuzzies.

Swift and Kelce began dating in summer 2023 before the singer attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game that fall. Swift later revealed that she and Kelce connected after he went to her Eras Tour stop in Missouri and wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she shared in her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year cover story. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift and Kelce’s romance quickly took the world by storm as fans and other stars became enamored with their sweet love story. Since going public with their relationship, the couple have made each other blush on multiple occasions.

Keep scrolling to see all the times Swift and Kelce couldn’t help but turn red over one another:

Taylor’s 1st Game

Swift made her Chiefs Kingdom debut in September 2023 when the Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears. The Grammy winner sat in a suite with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, to take in the game. Travis’ teammate, James Winchester, shared that he noticed that the tight end was blushing over having Swift cheer him on.

“I walked up to Trav. I just said, ‘Hey, man, that’s cool she’s here.’ He’s like, ‘What do you mean? Did they put her up on the jumbotron or something?’ I’m like, ‘No, Jay just told me. That’s awesome, man, good for you,’” Winchester recalled during a May episode of the “Like a Farmer” podcast. “He’s just kind of smiling and, you know, blushing.”

Big Brother Teasing

After Travis and Swift made headlines following that first game, Travis’ big bro, Jason Kelce, couldn’t help but tease him over Swift putting him “on the map.”

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing,” he gushed during the brother’s “New Heights” podcast. “And on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentleman. It was absolutely electric.”

Karma Shout Out

When Travis had a bye week in November 2023, he jetted off to Buenos Aires to catch Swift’s Eras Tour concert. Travis was in the audience with Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, and watched the show from the VIP booth, During the show’s finale, Taylor changed the lyrics to her finale song, “Karma,” from “guy on the screen,” which was a reference to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, to “guy on the Chiefs.”

Fans in attendance captured Travis’ reaction to the surprise which left him turning red and covering his face. Scott went to give the football player a high-five, but Travis was so stunned he missed the moment.

Travis opened up about the experience on his and Jason’s podcast and admitted he was “shocked” by the shout out. He also apologized to Taylor’s dad for leaving him hanging.

“Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy,” Travis said. “I never miss a high-five, too, big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you could do at an event.”

Making Taylor an ‘Honest Woman’

In June 2024, Travis attended the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity event in Kansas City. While at the event he chatted with Jason Sudeikis who teased the football player about his potential future with Taylor.

“Hey, Travis, real talk. It’s just us guys here. When are you gonna make an honest woman out of [her]?” Sudeikis jokingly asked before referring to Harrison Butker’s controversial graduation speech about women choosing to be homemakers over pursuing a career. “Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore. And again, I know your kicker agrees with me.”

Travis laughed and smiled at the joke before he sarcastically replied, “Guys, you’re really pushing it.”

Falling for the Boy on the Football Team

During the Lyon, France stop of her Eras Tour, Taylor performed “Fifteen” as one of the night’s secret songs. The Fearless track, which dropped in 2008, includes the line, “In your life, you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team.” When Swift belted the lyrics out, she realized the irony of her words leaving her smiling and blushing as the crowd went wild.