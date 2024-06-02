Travis Kelce had a subtle reaction to inquiries about his next steps with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“Hey, Travis, real talk. It’s just us guys here,” Jason Sudeikis asked during a sketch at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity event in Kansas City on Saturday, June 1, per social media footage. “When are you gonna make an honest woman out of [her]?”

Kelce, 34, sat across the table from Sudeikis, 48, and was seen laughing and smiling at the joke.

“Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore. And again, I know your kicker agrees with me,” Sudeikis joked, referring to Harrison Butker’s controversial graduation speech about women giving up careers to be homemakers. “He gets it.”

Sudeikis and his fellow panelists continued to poke fun at Kelce’s romance with Swift, 34, before the Kansas City Chiefs tight end silenced their line of questioning.

“Guys, you’re really pushing it,” Kelce sarcastically replied.

Kelce has been dating Swift since summer 2023. Despite nearly reaching their first anniversary, they are not currently planning a wedding.

“Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration.”

That being said, Kelce does care “very deeply” about Swift but isn’t ready to get down on one knee just yet, according to the insider.

A second source previously told Us in January that Kelce and Swift “still have so much to learn about each other” before walking down the aisle.

“Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” the source explained at the time. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet.”

Kelce and Swift have fueled engagement speculation throughout the spring as she dropped several songs on April’s The Tortured Poets Department about their romance and he joined her on the road. The pop star kicked off the European leg of her Eras Tour last month in Paris, which Kelce attended.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” Kelce exclusively gushed to Us at his Kelce Jam festival later that month. “If you haven’t been to them, you got to try it.”

Kelce has attended several of Swift’s overseas concerts between his work commitments.

“He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time,” a third source told Us in May. “For now, [Travis] can arrange his schedule to be with [Taylor].”

Kelce is currently in his NFL offseason but recently began team OTA practices. The Chiefs kick off the 2024-2025 season on September 5 with a home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.