Travis Kelce has returned to practice with the Kansas City Chiefs as the team prepares for the upcoming preseason, and his hilarious antics have Taylor Swift fans tuning into the livestreams.

Kelce, 34, could be seen in a video from Sports Radio 810 WHB on Thursday, May 30, talking with quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a team warm-up. While the athletes, including Mahomes, 28, were walking and stretching, Kelce seemed to be lost in conversation.

Fans loved watching Kelce in his element. “LMAO he’s just yapping and randomly remembers to stretch,” one person wrote via X while someone else added, referring to his close friendship with Mahomes, “Put him with his bestie, he’s distracted LOL.”

After some time off following their Super Bowl LVIII victory in February, the Kansas City Chiefs returned to the field for their offseason workouts before the NFL preseason officially starts in August.

Kelce returned to his home turf after a busy few months. ​​He filmed two new shows, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and Ryan Murphy‘s Grotesquerie, in Los Angeles, where he stayed with Swift, also 34, in April before she returned to her Eras Tour. He then flew abroad to support his girlfriend on the international leg of her worldwide tour. He attended her Paris show after the pair had a romantic getaway to Lake Como in Italy.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that Kelce is happy to travel for their relationship.

“He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time,” the source said, adding that the couple had a “wonderful time in Europe.”

Considering the Chiefs are still in practice mode, Kelce is able to “arrange” his schedule to reunite with Swift whenever possible.

It’s no secret Kelce is Swift’s No. 1 fan, and the athlete revealed “So High School” is his favorite track from The Tortured Poets Department. The lyrics give several nods to Kelce’s career as a professional football player and the couple’s early romance. While performing the song on her tour, which was a new addition to the setlist, Swift incorporated some of Kelce’s famous touchdown dances into the choreography.

“I’m not gonna lie, I might be a little biased toward The Tortured Poets Department,” Kelce told Access Hollywood earlier this month. “Just a little bit. Just a little biased.”

In addition to his own preference, he thinks “So High School” would get the crowd “fired up.”