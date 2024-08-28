Adam Sandler‘s family has been rooting for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s romance since day one.

Sandler, 57, appeared on the Wednesday, August 28, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, officially kicking off the third season of the show. Travis, 34, and his brother, Jason Kelce, spent most of the interview gushing over their favorite Sandler movies — and got behind-the-scenes intel on Travis’ cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 — Sandler turned the spotlight on Swift, 34, and the tight end.

“By the way, what a girl,” Sandler said of the pop star, to which Travis added, “Best performer out here.”

Sandler explained that Swift “means so much” to his daughters, Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15, whom he shares with wife Jackie. “I think I was shooting Grown Ups or That’s My Boy or something in Massachusetts, and the kids were little and we’re listening to Taylor Swift. And we’re listening to every song,” he recalled. “It was one of the first times that you listen to every song on the record. Like, when I was a kid, I think The Beatles you did that with, maybe Elton John.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

The actor and his kids would listen to Swift’s albums “start to finish” — and they knew every word. “I love listening to her in the car. I love what she had to say, every message, every melody, the production, how cool she was,” Sandler continued. “What she meant to young girls, what she means to women. What she means to guys doing the right thing in life.”

Sandler even praised Swift for taking the time to speak with his kids whenever they bumped into each other at Saturday Night Live through the years. His family was also on hand to celebrate the premiere of Swift’s Eras Tour concert film in October 2023. (Footage of the pop star hugging the teens was shared via social media at the time.)

“She talked to them about their movie [You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah] and she talked about what she liked in it,” Sandler revealed. “She just floors my family.”

Despite his own level of stardom, Sandler confessed that he feels nervous around Swift “because I don’t wanna f—king blow it for my kids and say something stupid.”

Travis and Jason, 36, laughed as Sandler discussed his love for Swift. “She was so grateful that you took the girls up [to the premiere], man,” Travis added, telling Sandler that he appreciated the kind words about his girlfriend.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Blushed Over Each Other in Public Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can’t help but give each other the warm fuzzies. Swift and Kelce began dating in summer 2023 before the singer attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game that fall. Swift later revealed that she and Kelce connected after he went to her Eras Tour stop in Missouri and wanted to […]

The couple have been dating since last summer, taking their relationship public in September 2023 when Swift attended one of Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs games. Sandler and his family couldn’t be happier with how the relationship has flourished.

“When you guys first started dating, my God, was my family like, ‘Yes! Look how good they are together! Look, he’s a gentleman! And she’s having so much fun with him!'” Sandler teased. “Any time Taylor’s laughing with you, my whole family’s high-fiving.”

Travis joked that the comments had him “sweating,” and before ending the episode, Sandler made sure to get in one more mention of Swift. “Say hi to your parents … and Taylor, tell her we love her,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Sandler has made his Swiftie status known. Earlier this year, the comedian detailed his love for her “smash hits” on an episode of “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.”

“There’s not a word my kids don’t know,” he said in February. “I know them too, by the way. But they know them inside and out. … There’s not a song you skip.”