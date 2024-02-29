Adam Sandler might be one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean he’s cool, calm and collected in front of every celebrity that crosses his path — especially when it’s Taylor Swift.

Sandler, 57, revealed that the pop star, 34, is one star who makes him nervous while appearing on the Monday, February 26, episode of SiriusXM’s Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

“[It’s] because of what she means to my kids,” he explained, referring to daughters Sadie and Sunny, whom he shares with wife Jackie Sandler. “I get a little jumpy just cause I don’t wanna blow it for my kids. So I’m a little like, ‘Taylor Taylor,’ like, I talk a little too loud or something. I don’t act as cool as I can.”

Conan O’Brien agreed with Adam’s assessment, noting that Swift was on “this whole other level.”

The Spaceman star went on to praise Swift even further, telling O’Brien, 60, that he’s just all-around impressed by everything she does.

“People talk about The Beatles of it all and her. I mean, man, so many smash hits. There’s not a word my kids don’t know,” he said before confessing that he can actually recite all the lyrics to her songs.

“I know them too, by the way,” Adam continued…“But [my kids] know them inside and out. It’s just, remember The Beatles…every song on the record, you knew — that’s Taylor Swift, too. You just, there’s not a song you skip. You go, ‘Oh, that one’s pretty damn cool.’”

The Happy Gilmore star’s family Swiftie status is by no means a secret. In 2019, Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, performed their own rendition of Swift’s “Lover” for a charity event. Adam and Sunny also revived the cover in 2023 during the comedian’s Oklahoma City stop on his I Missed You tour.

In October 2023, Adam brought his wife and kids to the red carpet premiere of the Grammy winner’s concert film. In a clip shared via X, Swift could be seen running up and greeting them with hugs before heading inside for the event.

Swift is currently overseas where she just wrapped up her Australian concerts on her worldwide Eras Tour. Her next stop will be Singapore for the Southeast Asian leg. She is expected to sing all of her hits in front of six-sold shows at National Stadium starting on March 2 over the course of two weekends.